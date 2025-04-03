Drake Transfer Guard Isaia Howard Commits to Iowa

As a freshman in his first season of college basketball in 2024-25, Howard averaged 4.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 30 games.

As Isaia Howard shared with Hawkeye Beacon , the former Drake guard has committed to Iowa out of the transfer portal.

Howard was a player whose time on the court roller-coastered throughout the season, but he saw double digit minutes more often than not and averaged 15.2 minutes per contest for the Bulldogs as a true freshman. While Howard is known primarily as an up-and-coming defender, he also showed that his scoring abilities could translate to the next level, as he scored 21 points against Belmont in the MVC Tournament.

At 6'5", his size should well translate to the Big Ten, and he currently project to a bench role next season at Iowa. Howard could continue to grow as a scorer, but his defensive capabilities seem likely to translate well to the Big Ten.

Howard has three years of eligibility remaining. He's the fourth former Bulldog to commit to Iowa, following Kael Combs, Cam Manyawu and Bennett Stirtz.