Cameron Herron, a 2025 three-star offensive guard out of Indianapolis, committed to Iowa following the Hawkeyes' big official visit weekend in June. A strong addition to a still-growing class, Herron could be another diamond in the rough picked up by the Hawkeyes on the offensive line.

I stopped to watch Herron get a workout in while in Indy for Big Ten Media Days, spoke with his head coach about his development, got word on what the offseason and working with other sought-after Power 4 talent has done for him and more.