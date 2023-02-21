It was another very strong weekend for Iowa sports, with standout performers in a few different sports. It's an extra-busy time on the calendar, with winter sports wrapping up and spring sports getting underway, so let's dive right in. The stars of the weekend were no doubt the Iowa baseball team, who started their year off 3-0, and Pitcher/Wide Receiver Brody Brecht, who earned Pitcher of the Week Honors for his blistering start to the year.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZi88J2ZofCdmaEgIPCdmYLwnZmW8J2ZqCwg8J2ZifCdmaQg8J2Y vfCdmafwnZmW8J2ZoPCdmZrwnZmoIOKbve+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnJvZHlfYnJlY2h0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBicm9keV9icmVjaHQ8L2E+IGlzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vZDFiYXNlYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZDFiYXNl YmFsbDwvYT4mIzM5O3MgUGl0Y2hlciBvZiBUaGUgV2VlayEgPGJyPjxicj7w n5OdOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNFRKVEVVbWRxRiI+aHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzRUSlRFVW1kcUY8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9HN2l4ZTVsdWxqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRzdpeGU1bHVsajwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVUlCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI3 ODA4ODY0Mjg3NTc2MDY0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5 IDIwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Let's take a closer look.

Olympic Spotlight: Iowa Baseball

Iowa baseball started its season with three straight wins at the Snowbird Classic in Port Charlotte, FL, last weekend, besting Indiana State 6-2 on Friday before following up that win with decisive victories over Quinnipiac on Saturday and Sunday, 7-1 and 10-0. The first game was by far the best of the weekend. Ty Lagenberg put together a strong start for the Hawks, going five innings, striking out six, and giving up just two runs. The Hawkeye bats came through with two runs of their own and the game was tied heading to the sixth. After the Sycamores put two runners on, Jared Simpson came in and slammed the door, ending the threat in the sixth and putting together three more shutout innings to help push the game to extra innings. The score remained tied until the top of the 11th when Kyle Huckstorf decided to take matters into his own hands. With the bases loaded, Huckstorf swung at the first pitch he saw, sending it over the fence for a walk-off grand slam and giving the Hawks an exhilarating opening day win.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IdWNrIEh1Y2sgSG9vcmF5ISDwn5KlPGJyPjxicj7wn46lOiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0J5Q29keUhpbGxzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCeUNvZHlIaWxsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9COHJPcHRKMTYxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjhyT3B0 SjE2MTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVUlCYXNlYmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjI2NzMxOTExMTM2NjU3NDExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Saturday and Sunday's wins were less dramatic but no less impressive. The Hawkeye pitching staff combined for eighteen innings of one-run ball over the two games. On Saturday, Brody Brecht put together five perfect innings of work, striking out 10 of the 15 batters he faced. He was followed by Zach Voelker who came in and struck out six of his own. The Hawks were active at the plate, with Brayden Frazier leading the way with a 3-3 day that included 3 RBIs and a run scored. Brennen Dorighi and Huckstorf put together multi-hit games and Keaton Anthony smacked his first home run of the year en route to the 7-1 win. On Sunday, it was more of the same, with eleven Hawkeyes notching hits while the pitching staff shut out Quinnipiac. Anthony went 2-4 and chipped in 2 2/3 innings on the mound for good measure, and Dorighi hit his first home run of the year. The Hawks won 10-0 after scoring two runs in the eighth to force the run rule.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZmB8J2ZnvCdmaHwnZmp8J2ZnfCdma4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9icm9keV9icmVjaHQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGJyb2R5X2JyZWNodDwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vVTNyd2w5M1dMaSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1UzcndsOTNXTGk8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFVJQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUlCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYy NzA1NTY2NTgwOTM1NDc1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFy eSAxOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

If you were scripting the start of the season for the Hawkeyes, I'm not sure you'd come up with anything better than what we saw over the weekend. The dramatic win to start made for incredible theater and then two dominating performances showed what this group looks like at its peak. Brecht putting together five perfect innings while throwing triple digits should have you salivating at his potential for the rest of the season, but the entire pitching staff put in work last weekend. Three runs allowed over 30 innings is awesome no matter the level of competition. This pitching staff is going to keep the Hawks in a lot of games, especially as they work through those early season home games when it can still be a bit chilly outside. If the offense is as potent as it looked over the weekend, with Anthony picking up right where he left off and newcomers like Dorighi providing instant contributions, this team has the makings of something special. Iowa faces some of the same geographical issues in baseball as the ones we talked about last week with the softball team, but those preseason predictions for postseason baseball feel within reach for this group. It's early, and three games is hardly a descriptive sample size for a team, but it's all we have to go on right now. So far, Hellerball is everything we wanted and more.

Hawkeye Whiparound

Iowa gymnastics notched another conference win last weekend, 196.200-195.125 over Rutgers. JerQuavia Henderson continued her strong season, earning two more event titles, on vault and floor. The overall score for the GymHawks has slipped a tiny bit over the past few weeks, but they continue to put up wins as they work through the kinks. In a sport as subjective as gymnastics the scores between meets aren't always comparable and this group continues to add new pieces to their routines and push for more, so I wouldn't worry too much yet. I talked about it last week, but it's always better to win ugly than not at all, and the team is still ranked #20, even with the recent bump in the road. They'll take part in the B1G Five meet this Friday.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZmO8J2ZkPCdmY3wnZmL8J2ZjfCdmYTwnZmO8J2ZgCEhISA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FiYWJ5MDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QHFiYWJ5MDM8L2E+IGRlYnV0cyBhIFl1cmNoZW5rbyAxLjUh 8J+SpSBBbmQgaXQgd2FzIGEgc3R1bm5lci4gPGJyPjxicj4577iP4oOjLjnv uI/ig6My77iP4oOjNe+4j+KDoyB0byBsZWFkIG91ciBWYXVsdCByb3RhdGlv biEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRzSlo5UExMTjciPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS80c0paOVBMTE43PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgR3ltbmFz dGljcyAoQElvd2FHeW1uYXN0aWNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FHeW1uYXN0aWNzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI3MDg0NzA0Njc4ODM4 MjcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE4LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=