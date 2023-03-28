Shoutout to the Iowa women's basketball team on earning a Final Four berth on Sunday. It's been an absolutely electric season for the team and a fitting cherry on top to reach the Final Four. The women's basketball team isn't the only Hawkeye team putting together a historic season. There's some history being made on the diamond this year too, with the Iowa baseball team now off to their best start in program history after another perfect week. Let's take a closer look.

Olympic Spotlight: Baseball

Iowa baseball went 4-0 last week, putting together another perfect week and pushing their record to 19-3, the best start in program history. The Hawks kicked off the week with a convincing 12-1 win over Grand View. Iowa put together 12 runs on 13 hits while ten Hawkeye pitchers combined to give up just one run on four hits. Michael Seegers was 2-3 with three walks and Keaton Anthony went 2-3 with three RBIs.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtUaGlzIGlzIHlvdXIgY2FwdGFpbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21TZWVnc19pczRyZWFsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBtU2VlZ3NfaXM0cmVhbDwvYT4gc3BlYWtpbmcuLi4gcHJlcGFy ZSBmb3IgdGFrZW9mZiZxdW90OyDinIjvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzRvQU5xQWNudUwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80b0FOcUFjbnVM PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBVSUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VJQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVz LzE2Mzk0MzI4ODY5NjgyNTQ0NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFy Y2ggMjUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

After the midweek win, Iowa welcomed Western Michigan to Iowa City for a three-game series. Friday's game was another strong performance by the Hawks, particularly on the mound, as Iowa gave up just three hits in the 9-3 win. The offense was solid and steady, scoring in four different innings and the lead ballooned to 9-1 before the Broncos put up two in the final inning. Brody Brecht got the start and went 5 2/3 innings, striking out ten. Brecht also recently announced he would focus full-time on baseball.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBzZWUgeW91LCBTZWVncyDwn5GAPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tU2VlZ3NfaXM0cmVhbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AbVNlZWdzX2lzNHJlYWw8L2E+IGhpdHMgYSB0aHJlZSBSQkkgZG91Ymxl ITxicj48YnI+QjUgfCBJb3dhIDExLCBXZXN0ZXJuIE1pY2hpZ2FuIDU8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1lSYURCRFBBRGEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9ZUmFEQkRQQURhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgQmFzZWJhbGwg KEBVSUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VJ QmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2Mzk3MzY2MDIyMzgwMjU3Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Hawks followed up the Friday win with a sweep of Saturday's doubleheader with WMU, winning 13-8 in game one before putting an exclamation point on the weekend with a 21-6 explosion in game two. There were fireworks from the jump in the first game, with the Hawks jumping out to a 7-5 lead after three innings. The Hawks added four more in the 5th and a few insurance runs in the 6th and 8th to stem any hopes of a Bronco comeback. Michael Seegers (3-6) and Sam Hojnar (3-5, 4 RBIs) were stars at the plate and the Hawks received strong performances out of the bullpen from Zach Voelker (4 1/3 IP, 1 Run allowed). In Game Two, Iowa left no doubt. They again exploded out of the gate, scoring four runs in each of the first two innings, before following it up with a seven-run third and four-run fifth. Raider Tello was 5-5 with five RBIs in the game, and Brennen Dorighi continued his big season at the plate, going 2-2 with three RBIs of his own.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm9rZSBvdXQgdGhlIGJyb29tc+KApiBhZ2FpbiDwn6e5PGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rRGY2dDR5SHlrIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20va0RmNnQ0eUh5azwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIChA VUlCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJh c2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjQwMDg3ODY3NTM4OTMxNzIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

That weekend sweep put Iowa baseball's winning streak at nine games in a row. The Hawkeyes have also gone undefeated at home on the year, a perfect 9-0. The lineup feels incredibly long and gives opposing pitchers no time to rest. They put pressure on opposing teams over and over until they break through and when they do, they pile on. These huge innings are breaking games open and giving the Iowa pitching staff some space to breathe. Brody Brecht is on an MLB trajectory and the rest of the staff, such as Ty Lagenberg and Jared Simpson, are putting together competitive starts while the offense works its magic. It's not just hometown bias either. These Hawks are starting to attract some national attention. The Hawkeyes were ranked in five different polls this week and have a ton of momentum as they head into conference play.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeg8J2XvPCdmIPwnZe28J2Xu/Cdl7Qg8J+GmTxicj48YnI+VGhl IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXll cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVz PC9hPiBhcmUgcmFua2VkIGluIGZpdmUgcG9sbHMgZm9yIHRoZSBmaXJzdCB0 aW1lIHNpbmNlIDIwMTUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTHlK TjJtVFRRUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0x5Sk4ybVRUUVE8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgSW93YSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFVJQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUlCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY0MDQyNjUy NTc5ODM1MDg0OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNywgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

One down note for Iowa baseball: their nine-game winning streak ended earlier today on a road trip to Normal, IL for a mid-week game against Illinois State. Iowa opened up a 2-0 run in the 2nd inning on a 2-run home run by Sam Hojnar and added to that with an RBI double from Sam Petersen in the 4th inning. Unfortunately, the Iowa bats went cold after that, picking up just two hits over the remaining five innings. Illinois State cut into Iowa's lead with two runs in the bottom of the 4th with a rally that was set up by an Iowa fielding error and a hit by pitch. Illinois State took the lead in the bottom of the 8th inning with three runs on three hits -- with some help from an Iowa walk and a passed ball. This is a loss that will sting (especially in the RPI) as the Redbirds were just 7-11 entering this game. Iowa returns home for a three-game series against Maryland (15-9 overall, 0-0 Big Ten) from March 31 through April 2.

Hawkeye Whiparound

Iowa softball opened Big Ten play last week with a series win over Penn State. The Hawks lost the first game 3-2 in nine innings before bouncing back to take game two 9-4 and game three 4-3. The followed up their weekend against Penn St. with a doubleheader against Nebraska on Tuesday. Iowa took the first game of the doubleheader 4-2, before falling in the second game, 9-3 It took extra innings to beat the Hawks in game one against PSU. Iowa took the lead in the 4th when Tory Bennett drove in Nia Carter. Penn State tied the game in the 6th and the score would remain tied into extras. Iowa took a 2-1 lead in the 8th when Carter scored again, this time off a Denali Loecker sac fly, but PSU rallied to tie it in the 8th and hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th. Freshman Jalen Adams pitched a complete game for the Hawks in her first conference outing. Iowa's bats woke up for Sunday's doubleheader to lead the team to a pair of wins. Tristin Doster had a big game in game one, going 2-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Breanna Vasquez and Loecker put together solid games on the mound to secure the 9-4 win. In game two, it was Loecker's turn to get the start and after giving up three runs early, she settled down to put together a strong six-inning performance. Nia Carter continued her impressive season at the plate, going 3-4 with two runs and two RBIs, including scoring the go-ahead run in the 7th off of a Tory Bennett single.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeX8J2XvCDwnZe28J2YgSDwnZeu8J2XufCdl7kg8J2Xp/Cdl7zw nZe/8J2YhiEhIPCfmKQ8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Rf YmVubmV0dDAyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0X2Jlbm5ldHQwMjwv YT4gZHJpdmVzIGluIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbmlp YWFhXzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG5paWFhYV8zPC9hPiB0byBn aXZlIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv SGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNI YXdrZXllczwvYT4gdGhlIGxlYWQ8YnI+PGJyPlQ3IHwgSW93YSA0LCBQU1Ug NCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdzZ4UDhEeFNBZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3c2eFA4RHhTQWY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBTb2Z0YmFs bCAoQGlvd2Fzb2Z0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9pb3dhc29mdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDAwNzg3NjY4MDEzMDU2MDI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Iowa took an early 3-0 lead in the first game against Nebraska, thanks in part to a Sammy Diaz two-run single. Nebraska fought back within one, but Brylee Klosterman provided some much-needed insurance with a moonshot home run in 6th. The second game of the doubleheader was close to start, with the teams tied at one after three innings. But Nebraska broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning to take a 5-1 lead. The Hawks got two back in the bottom of the inning but were never able to get over the hump and the Huskers eventually put the game out of reach with a three-run home run in the top of the 7th. Even with the loss to end Tuesday's doubleheader, Hawkeye softball continues to show that they've taken a step up this season. Carter is a star at the plate and Adams looks to be the real deal on the mound. They'll welcome Northwestern to town for a three-game set this weekend.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCB8J2QiiDwnZCt8J2QqCDwnZCt8J2QofCdkJ4g8J2QpvCdkKjw nZCo8J2QpyDwn5KjPGJyPjxicj5CNnwgSW93YSA0LCBOZWIuIDI8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JyeWJyeWtsb3N0eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnJ5YnJ5a2xvc3R5PC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vQlJLdW8ybVNsWSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JSS3Vv Mm1TbFk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBTb2Z0YmFsbCAoQGlvd2Fzb2Z0 YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pb3dhc29mdGJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDA4MTY5OTQwNTEyOTcyODE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

The track and field team sent their distance runners to the Raleigh Relays last weekend, where Amber Aesoph was a standout performer. Aesoph ran a 4:21.11 1500m, finishing 17th in a field of 185 and posting the 7th-best time in school history. The mark was more than three seconds faster than Aesoph's previous best. The team will split up next weekend, sending athletes to Texas, California, and Florida to compete in various competitions. The women's team is ranked #14 in the season's first rankings, while the men's side is ranked #15.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZem8J2YgfCdl67wnZe/8J2YgfCdl7bwnZe78J2XtCDwnZei8J2X s/Cdl7Mg8J2XpvCdmIHwnZe/8J2XvPCdl7vwnZe0IPCfk4g8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2MxUG9zNUhtYmIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9j MVBvczVIbWJiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgVHJhY2sgJmFtcDsgRmll bGQvQ3Jvc3MgQ291bnRyeSAoQElvd2FYQ19URikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhWENfVEYvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDA0ODI5ODUwNjAz MTkyMzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjcsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==