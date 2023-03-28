Olympic Spotlight: Iowa Baseball's Historic Start
Shoutout to the Iowa women's basketball team on earning a Final Four berth on Sunday. It's been an absolutely electric season for the team and a fitting cherry on top to reach the Final Four.
The women's basketball team isn't the only Hawkeye team putting together a historic season. There's some history being made on the diamond this year too, with the Iowa baseball team now off to their best start in program history after another perfect week.
Let's take a closer look.
Olympic Spotlight: Baseball
Iowa baseball went 4-0 last week, putting together another perfect week and pushing their record to 19-3, the best start in program history. The Hawks kicked off the week with a convincing 12-1 win over Grand View. Iowa put together 12 runs on 13 hits while ten Hawkeye pitchers combined to give up just one run on four hits. Michael Seegers was 2-3 with three walks and Keaton Anthony went 2-3 with three RBIs.
After the midweek win, Iowa welcomed Western Michigan to Iowa City for a three-game series. Friday's game was another strong performance by the Hawks, particularly on the mound, as Iowa gave up just three hits in the 9-3 win. The offense was solid and steady, scoring in four different innings and the lead ballooned to 9-1 before the Broncos put up two in the final inning. Brody Brecht got the start and went 5 2/3 innings, striking out ten. Brecht also recently announced he would focus full-time on baseball.
The Hawks followed up the Friday win with a sweep of Saturday's doubleheader with WMU, winning 13-8 in game one before putting an exclamation point on the weekend with a 21-6 explosion in game two. There were fireworks from the jump in the first game, with the Hawks jumping out to a 7-5 lead after three innings. The Hawks added four more in the 5th and a few insurance runs in the 6th and 8th to stem any hopes of a Bronco comeback.
Michael Seegers (3-6) and Sam Hojnar (3-5, 4 RBIs) were stars at the plate and the Hawks received strong performances out of the bullpen from Zach Voelker (4 1/3 IP, 1 Run allowed). In Game Two, Iowa left no doubt. They again exploded out of the gate, scoring four runs in each of the first two innings, before following it up with a seven-run third and four-run fifth. Raider Tello was 5-5 with five RBIs in the game, and Brennen Dorighi continued his big season at the plate, going 2-2 with three RBIs of his own.
That weekend sweep put Iowa baseball's winning streak at nine games in a row. The Hawkeyes have also gone undefeated at home on the year, a perfect 9-0. The lineup feels incredibly long and gives opposing pitchers no time to rest. They put pressure on opposing teams over and over until they break through and when they do, they pile on. These huge innings are breaking games open and giving the Iowa pitching staff some space to breathe. Brody Brecht is on an MLB trajectory and the rest of the staff, such as Ty Lagenberg and Jared Simpson, are putting together competitive starts while the offense works its magic.
It's not just hometown bias either. These Hawks are starting to attract some national attention. The Hawkeyes were ranked in five different polls this week and have a ton of momentum as they head into conference play.
One down note for Iowa baseball: their nine-game winning streak ended earlier today on a road trip to Normal, IL for a mid-week game against Illinois State. Iowa opened up a 2-0 run in the 2nd inning on a 2-run home run by Sam Hojnar and added to that with an RBI double from Sam Petersen in the 4th inning. Unfortunately, the Iowa bats went cold after that, picking up just two hits over the remaining five innings.
Illinois State cut into Iowa's lead with two runs in the bottom of the 4th with a rally that was set up by an Iowa fielding error and a hit by pitch. Illinois State took the lead in the bottom of the 8th inning with three runs on three hits -- with some help from an Iowa walk and a passed ball. This is a loss that will sting (especially in the RPI) as the Redbirds were just 7-11 entering this game.
Iowa returns home for a three-game series against Maryland (15-9 overall, 0-0 Big Ten) from March 31 through April 2.
Hawkeye Whiparound
Iowa softball opened Big Ten play last week with a series win over Penn State. The Hawks lost the first game 3-2 in nine innings before bouncing back to take game two 9-4 and game three 4-3. The followed up their weekend against Penn St. with a doubleheader against Nebraska on Tuesday. Iowa took the first game of the doubleheader 4-2, before falling in the second game, 9-3
It took extra innings to beat the Hawks in game one against PSU. Iowa took the lead in the 4th when Tory Bennett drove in Nia Carter. Penn State tied the game in the 6th and the score would remain tied into extras. Iowa took a 2-1 lead in the 8th when Carter scored again, this time off a Denali Loecker sac fly, but PSU rallied to tie it in the 8th and hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th. Freshman Jalen Adams pitched a complete game for the Hawks in her first conference outing.
Iowa's bats woke up for Sunday's doubleheader to lead the team to a pair of wins. Tristin Doster had a big game in game one, going 2-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Breanna Vasquez and Loecker put together solid games on the mound to secure the 9-4 win. In game two, it was Loecker's turn to get the start and after giving up three runs early, she settled down to put together a strong six-inning performance. Nia Carter continued her impressive season at the plate, going 3-4 with two runs and two RBIs, including scoring the go-ahead run in the 7th off of a Tory Bennett single.
Iowa took an early 3-0 lead in the first game against Nebraska, thanks in part to a Sammy Diaz two-run single. Nebraska fought back within one, but Brylee Klosterman provided some much-needed insurance with a moonshot home run in 6th. The second game of the doubleheader was close to start, with the teams tied at one after three innings. But Nebraska broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning to take a 5-1 lead. The Hawks got two back in the bottom of the inning but were never able to get over the hump and the Huskers eventually put the game out of reach with a three-run home run in the top of the 7th.
Even with the loss to end Tuesday's doubleheader, Hawkeye softball continues to show that they've taken a step up this season. Carter is a star at the plate and Adams looks to be the real deal on the mound. They'll welcome Northwestern to town for a three-game set this weekend.
The track and field team sent their distance runners to the Raleigh Relays last weekend, where Amber Aesoph was a standout performer. Aesoph ran a 4:21.11 1500m, finishing 17th in a field of 185 and posting the 7th-best time in school history. The mark was more than three seconds faster than Aesoph's previous best. The team will split up next weekend, sending athletes to Texas, California, and Florida to compete in various competitions. The women's team is ranked #14 in the season's first rankings, while the men's side is ranked #15.
Iowa tennis picked up another win on Saturday, beating Nebraska 4-1. The Hawks scored on courts two, four, five, and six to clinch the victory. Winners for the Hawkeyes included Barbora Porkona, Vipasha Mehra, Pia Kranholdt, and Samantha Mannix. Iowa is now 7-6 on the season and will take on Purdue at home this coming Friday.
Hawkeye rowing kicked off its spring season last weekend, competing in the Big Ten Ivy League Dust-Up. The Hawks placed 2nd in both the 1V4 and 2V4 races, besting Ohio State by only 0.3 seconds in the 1V4 race to earn 2nd. The 1V8 and 2V8 boats each finished third at the event. The Hawks will next be in action on April 7th and 8th at the Big Ten Invitational.
Iowa women's golf took part in the Fresno State Classic last weekend, where Shannyn Vogler notched her second top-20 finish of the season. Vogler, a freshman, finished the event at +8, tying for 16th. She had six birdies over the three rounds and tied her career-best finish. Iowa will next compete in the Lady Buckeye Invitational on April 14th and 15th.