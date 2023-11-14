There's nothing like the postseason in college sports. The seasons are short, the players have only a few opportunities in their careers for postseason glory, and there's enough parity across most college sports to allow for incredible upsets and triumphs. Three different Hawkeye teams competed in the postseason last week, highlighted by a first-round win for Iowa soccer. Let's take a look.

Olympic Spotlight: Iowa Soccer

Fresh off an impressive run to the Big Ten Tournament title, Iowa soccer hosted their first-ever NCAA tournament game and came away with a 2-0 win over Bucknell. Cheered on by a school-record 2,639-person crowd, the Hawkeyes controlled the game from the jump. Iowa dominated possession, peppering the Bison with 25 shots throughout regulation. Even with all those opportunities, the Hawks couldn't find their way onto the scoreboard in regulation thanks to a great performance from the Bucknell goalkeeper Jenna Hall, who notched nine saves during regulation and overtime. The Bison didn't generate much offense, but the game grew in intensity as overtime began and the potential for a shootout grew. The Hawks were clearly the better team on the field, but they weren't able to find the breakthrough moment. Thankfully, the Hawks didn't have to wait long in overtime to find the goal they deserved. In the 94th minute, Josie Durr, who scored the game-winner in the Big Ten Championship as well, slotted home a ball from the top of the box to give Iowa a 1-0 lead.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaGUgbWFkZSBpdCBsb29rIGVhc3kuIPCfq6I8YnI+PGJyPkpvc2ll IER1cnIgeCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv SGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNI YXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Z1U1E3SjVOZGUi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WdVNRN0o1TmRlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhh d2tleWUgU29jY2VyIChASGF3a2V5ZVNvY2NlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrZXllU29jY2VyL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIzODQ0MzA1 MTE3MTY3NzEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEyLCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Bison immediately shifted to attack, frantically searching for an equalizer, but the Hawkeye defense remained stout, turning back each Bucknell push and in the 108th minute, the Hawks capitalized, putting away a game-icing second goal on the counterattack. Morgan Lietz's shot was saved but Kelli McGroarty was in perfect position to pounce and sent the rebound home, guaranteeing that the Hawks would move on.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZea8J2XvPCdl67wnZe5IDLvuI/ig6Mg8J2XvPCdl7Mg8J2XmfCd l7/wnZe28J2XsfCdl67wnZiGIPCdl7vwnZe28J2XtPCdl7XwnZiBLjxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2VsbGltY2cxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa2VsbGltY2cxMDwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hYMERDT0d5bXAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YWDBEQ09H eW1wPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhhd2tleWUgU29jY2VyIChASGF3a2V5ZVNv Y2NlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrZXllU29j Y2VyL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIzODY5MzM1MjY4MDEyMjkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Iowa put together a perfect game plan and executed it almost to perfection Friday night. The Hawks controlled the pace of the game, leaning on Bucknell over and over until they found a way through. The Hawkeye defense was at its best, dominating the middle of the field and snuffed out most Bison attacks before they could start. The Hawks will no doubt feel they could have scored earlier, but the team didn't get tight as the game wore down and kept their foot on the gas rather than getting frustrated at their lack of scoring success. The upperclassmen continue to lead the Hawkeyes during their most important moments. Josie Durr, now in her 7th season with the team, has come up with clutch goals in the Hawkeyes' two biggest games of the year, Macy Enneking has put together back-to-back clean sheets, and Samantha Cary is an anchor on the backline. Iowa seems to have an excellent combination of youth and experience that's all coming together at the right time. Iowa's win earned them a spot in the round of 32 and a game against 4th-seeded Georgia on Friday. The Hawks and Bulldogs will play Friday (1:00 PM CT, ESPN+) at Clemson University.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdWJ0bGUgcmVtaW5kZXIgdGhhdCB3ZeKAmXJlIG1vdmlu4oCZIG9u LvCfmI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3 a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdr ZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3BnVjZtc2VsWlQiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wZ1Y2bXNlbFpUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhhd2tl eWUgU29jY2VyIChASGF3a2V5ZVNvY2NlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrZXllU29jY2VyL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIzMTk0MTU5NDM4 MjIxNTgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Field Hockey

Iowa field hockey battled Louisville in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament, falling 2-1 in double overtime. The Hawkeyes took the lead in the second quarter when freshman Dionne van Aalsum sent home a penalty corner with a wicked shot from the top of the circle.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IQVdLRVlFIEdPQUwg8J+UpTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vWFNmY0xrbGZMcSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hTZmNMa2xmTHE8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBGaWVsZCBIb2NrZXkgKEBpb3dhZmllbGRob2Nr ZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaW93YWZpZWxkaG9j a2V5L3N0YXR1cy8xNzIzMDg5MjI2MDQ3MTI3ODgyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Hawks carried the lead into the break but Louisville found an equalizer midway through the third quarter. Both teams had a few great chances in the fourth but the defenses came up big and the teams remained deadlocked at one through the end of regulation. Overtime meant 7-on-7 hockey, which opened up the field and created dangerous chances, but Mia Magnotta and the Hawkeye defense stood tall once again, sending the game to double overtime. Unfortunately, the Cardinals eventually broke through in double-overtime, converting a penalty corner to give them a 2-1 victory. It was a disappointing end to a season that started out with so much promise for the Hawkeyes, but the group still accomplished a lot. Iowa was tasked with replacing All-Americans and All-Conference players across the roster, battled injuries to key players, and still found a way to be ranked #1 for four weeks during the regular season. Dionne van Aalsum set a freshman record at Iowa for goals in a season, and sophomore goalie Mia Magnotta proved more than capable against many of the best teams in the country. As injuries took their toll and teams began to react to how the new-look Hawks were playing, Iowa had its share of struggles, but the group still racked up three top-five wins, including two in the final few weeks of the regular season.

The loss stings, but the future continues to be bright for Hawkeye field hockey.

Cross Country

Iowa runner Max Murphy qualified for the NCAA Championships last week, finishing 9th at the NCAA regional meet in 30:27.6. It was Murphy's first-ever 10,000m race and he immediately earned his way into the Iowa record books, running the 7th-fastest time in Iowa history. Murphy steadily moved up the pack throughout the race and held off some late challengers to earn his 9th-place finish.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeg8J2XrvCdmIUg8J2XtvCdmIAg8J2ZovCdmaTwnZmr8J2ZnvCd maPwnZmcIPCdmaTwnZmjITxicj48YnI+TXVycGh5IHRha2VzIDl0aCBvdmVy YWxsIHRvIGVhcm4gYSBzcG90IGF0IG5leHQgd2Vla2VuZCYjMzk7cyBOQ0FB IENoYW1waW9uc2hpcHMhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9NYXhNdXJwaHlfMTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1heE11 cnBoeV8xNjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzV2aVQ0TUhMeTUi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81dmlUNE1ITHk1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElv d2EgVHJhY2sgJmFtcDsgRmllbGQvQ3Jvc3MgQ291bnRyeSAoQElvd2FYQ19U RikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhWENfVEYvc3Rh dHVzLzE3MjMwNDI3NjMxMzcwNjEyOTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Murphy, Iowa's first championship qualifier since 2019, will run in the 10,000m championship race on November 19th.

Swimming and Diving

Hawkeye swimming and diving topped Nebraska 159.5-140.5 on Friday afternoon. Iowa won eleven events, ten individual and one team event, to propel themselves to victory. Scarlet Martin swam a season-best 54.18 in the 100m butterfly to win the event and a career-best 1:59.56 in the 200m butterfly to claim a second event title and improve on her 6th-fast all-time mark at Iowa. Freshmen won six of the ten individual titles for the Hawkeyes, including three from Olivia Swalley, who swam the 7th-fastest 200m breaststroke in Iowa history (2:17.07). The Hawks continue to get encouraging signs from the revived-from-the-brink program, as the underclassmen have racked up event wins and top-10 times. The program is clearly headed in the right direction and the future looks bright for one of the best stories in Iowa sports.

Volleyball