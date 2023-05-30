The postseason started for two of Iowa 's top teams last week, with Iowa baseball making a run to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game and Iowa track and field competing in the NCAA Regional meet. Everything's big time now that we're in the postseason, so we're forgoing the spotlight once again this week.

Iowa track and field competed in the NCAA West Regional meet over the weekend, and put together an impressive performance, earning NCAA championship berths on each day of the meet.

The meet started on Wednesday with the Hawkeyes earning four spots in the quarterfinals. Austin Kresley qualified in the men's 200m, finishing with the fastest time at the meet (20.33). Jenoah Mckiver earned a berth in the men's 400m quarterfinals, winning his heat in 45.70s, while Julien Gillum won his own 400m hurdles heat in 50.37s to earn the Hawkeyes' 3rd quarterfinal berth. Iowa's last Wednesday qualifier was Gratt Reed, who qualified in the 110m hurdles, finishing in 13.70s.

On Thursday, it was the women's team's turn to shine, as they added ten NCAA berths. Amanda Howe earned her first career NCAA finals berth in the hammer throw with a 62.56m toss. Three Hawkeyes qualified for the quarterfinals in the 100m hurdles, with Paige Magee (13.06), Tionna Tobias (13.11), and Myreanna Bebe (13.12) all earning spots. Iowa added three more quarterfinals berths in the 400m hurdles.

Magee earned her 2nd berth with a 57.15s finish, while Mariel Bruxvoort (57.32) and Nylah Perry (59.20) also earned a spot. Lia Love qualified in the 100m with an 11.42s time, Alli Bookin-Nosbisch qualified in the 800m race with a 2:06.43s race, and Audrey Biermann ran the 7th-fastest 400m time in Iowa history to earn her quarterfinals berth (52.67).

Friday was the male runners' first shot at NCAA qualifications and the Hawkeyes did not miss their moment. Kalen Walker, Austin Kresley, Gratt Reed, and DeAndre Stapleton Jr.'s 5th-fastest 4x100m time in school history (39.19) was enough to earn a quarterfinal berth and the 4x400m team of Austin West, Chadrick Richards, Spencer Gudgel, and Julien Gillum followed suit, qualifying with a time of 3:04.94.

Kresley, Reed, and Gillum all earned NCAA Championship berths in their races, with Kresley running a 20.35s 200m race, Reed finishing his 110m hurdles in 13.69s, and Gillum's 50.40s time in the 400 hurdles being fast enough for a championship bid. James Carter Jr. also earned a bid to Austin with his 15.75m triple jump performance. Jenoah Mckiver, unfortunately, did not run in the 400m quarterfinals, presumably due to an injury that flared up between Wednesday and Friday.



