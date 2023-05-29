It's official: Iowa baseball is headed back to the NCAA Tournament. Iowa was one of the 64 teams announced for the 2023 NCAA Tournament field on Monday, earning a spot in the Terre Haute regional. 1) Indiana State (42-15)

2) Iowa (42-14)

3) North Carolina (35-22)

4) Wright State (39-21) Iowa will play North Carolina in the first game of the regional at 6 PM CT on Friday, June 2. ACC Network will televise the game. The full bracket (and TV schedule) is available here. NCAA regionals utilize a double-elimination format, so the winner of Iowa-UNC will play the winner of Indiana State-Wright State and so forth. This is Iowa's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 and the third appearance under head coach Rick Heller (joining 2015 and 2017). Overall, this will be Iowa's sixth NCAA Tournament appearance. 1972 remains Iowa's only College World Series appearance. The Terre Haute regional is paired with the Fayetteville regional in the bracket. The winner of those two regionals will meet in a super regional the weekend of June 9-11:

HELLER'S HOMECOMING

One notable storyline for this regional will be Rick Heller facing his old team; Iowa hired Heller from Indiana State in 2013. Heller went 131-91 in four seasons with the Sycamores, a run which included guiding them to the NCAA Tournament in 2012 with a 41-19 record. Heller has spent the last decade in Iowa City — and 32 of his 36 seasons as a head coach have been in the state of Iowa — but returning to Terre Haute is sure to bring back a few memories for Heller.

EARLY REGIONAL PREVIEW

Terre Haute Regional by RPI: 9) Indiana State

27) North Carolina

32) Iowa

77) Wright State INDIANA STATE (42-15) The Sycamores went 42-15 overall this season and 24-3 in Missouri Valley action, including a win in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to secure a bid to the NCAA Tournament. If Iowa and Indiana State match up this weekend, it would be a rematch from earlier in the season -- Iowa beat the Sycamores 6-2 in 11 innings in the season opener for both clubs. Kyle Huckstorf hit a walk-off grand slam to get the W for Iowa.

