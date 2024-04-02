Olympic Spotlight: Jalen Adams Throws No-Hitter
It was once again a quieter week for Hawkeye sports in terms of the number of competitors, but as seems to be the case often with Iowa sports right now, the athletes that did compete put on an absolute show.
Let's jump right in.
Olympic Spotlight: Softball
Iowa softball (16-12, 4-2 Big Ten) won the weekend series against Michigan State (13-19, 1-5) last week, taking two of three from the Spartans, including a no-hitter from Hawkeye pitcher Jalen Adams on Friday evening. Iowa took that opening game 4-0 before splitting a Saturday doubleheader, falling 8-2 and then walking off the series finale with a 1-0 win.
Adams has been an effective starting pitcher since she joined the Hawkeyes as a freshman last season and Friday showed her at her very best. The sophomore walked just two in her seven innings of work and didn't allow a single hit, throwing the 19th no-hitter in Iowa history.
Iowa's offense took some time to get going in game one but came to life in the 5th when Soo-Jin Berry drove in the Hawkeyes' first run. Sammy Diaz plated two more with an RBI single to push the lead to three, more than enough with Adams on the mound. Iowa added one more in the sixth for good measure to push the score to its final, 4-0.
Saturday's doubleheader was an up-and-down day but ended on a high note for the Hawks. In the first game, the Spartans took an early lead, plating two first-inning runs, and pushed the lead to 3-0 after three. Tory Bennett drove in two in the fourth to pull the Hawkeyes within one, but Michigan State put their foot on the gas, scoring in each of the final three innings to ultimately win 8-2.
Game 2 was a low-scoring affair. Adams was back on the mound for the Hawkeyes, pitching another complete game shutout. Unlike Friday's game though, the Spartans generated baserunners all day, but Adams worked around the traffic, stranding eight MSU runners.
The Hawkeyes stranded eleven runners of their own in a game full of scoring opportunities. Even so, the Hawkeyes persevered and the freshmen came through in the clutch. Jena Young led off the bottom of the 7th with a triple and Berry drove her in with a rocket off the bat back at the pitcher for the walk-off win.
Another series win to start the conference season is big for the Hawkeyes, but the story of the weekend was Jalen Adams. Adams pitched two complete game shutouts, including Friday's no-hitter, allowing opposing batters to hit just .152 over the two games. She was deservedly named Co-B1G Pitcher of the Week (Maryland's Courtney Wyche struck out 19 batters in one game to claim the other share of the honors).
The offense will always strive for more consistency, but Berry and Young continue to provide instant impact as freshmen and mainstays like Sammy Diaz and Tory Bennett have been solid in the heart of the lineup too. The Hawks have shown resilience, bouncing back from Game 1 losses in doubleheaders to win the series, and are now 4-2 in conference play. With midweek games against Drake canceled due to inclement weather, the Hawks will next play Friday when they begin a three-game series against Purdue (14-18, 2-4)
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
Track and Field
Iowa track and field was spread nationwide last week, taking their extraordinary performances across the country. Tionna Tobias started it off on Friday, posting a massive 6.51m long jump, winning the event with the 3rd best mark in the NCAA this season. The jump also ranks 3rd all-time at Iowa. Maud Zeffou-Poaty placed 2nd in the event with Iowa's 5th-best-ever jump (6.19m).
Saturday was another record-setting day for the Hawkeyes, with Paige Bookin-Nosbisch setting a new Iowa record in the women's 800m in 2:03.24. Bookin-Nosbisch, who also holds the women's indoor 800m record, now has the 7th fastest time in the NCAA in the event. Ella Meeuwsen won the high jump with a 1.66m jump, Brayden Burnett ran the 7th-fastest men's 10,000m race in Iowa history (29:41) and Hayden Kuhn posted the 7th-best steeplechase in Hawkeye history (9:01) in other notable Saturday performances for the Hawks.
It's early in the outdoor season and already the Hawkeyes are putting down exceptional marks. Records are falling and will no doubt continue to fall as the runners and field athletes continue training. The Hawkeyes are traveling to highly competitive meets to expose their team to top competition and so far it's paying dividends. The Hawkeyes are currently ranked #1 nationally in the women's 400m hurdles, 5th in the women's 800m, and 7th in the women's 100m hurdles.
Iowa track and field will again be split next weekend, competing in the Florida Relays and Mike Fanelli Invite in San Francisco.
Tennis
Iowa tennis dropped both matches last week, falling 4-0 to #29 Wisconsin (14-2, 5-0) and 4-1 to Minnesota (10-7, 3-2). Iowa's lone winners on the weekend were the doubles pairings of Daianne Hayashida and Nikita Vishwase, and Marisa Schmidt and Pia Kranholdt to claim the doubles point against the Gophers.
After a hot start to the season, the Hawkeyes came back to Earth a bit last weekend. Still, the team is 3-3 in conference action and will have many opportunities to finish the year strong. They'll take the court next on Saturday when they host Rutgers (10-8, 1-6).
Rowing
Iowa rowing began their spring season at the Sunshine State Invite last weekend. The Hawkeyes' top finisher was the II Varsity Four boat, which won their race by more than eight seconds.
All of the Hawkeye boats qualified for the A finals on the weekend.
The Hawkeyes will next compete on April 13th against Kansas and Kansas State