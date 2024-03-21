There was a full slate of Hawkeye Olympic ports last week, with winter sports teams wrapping up their season and the spring sports teams picking up steam. The Hawkeyes found success across the board so we've got lots to cover this week. Let's dive right in.

Olympic Spotlight: Swimming and Diving

Advertisement

Iowa's swim and dive team competed in the National Invitational Championship last weekend, an NIT-like meet for those just outside of NCAA championship qualification, and finished 9th out of 65 teams, including multiple top-three individual finishes. The Hawkeyes wasted no time getting on the board at the meet, with freshman Olivia Swalley taking home the 200m IM title on Day 1. Her time, 1:58.47, ranks 2nd-fastest all-time at Iowa. Fellow freshman Jenna Kerr finished 4th in the 500m freestyle on Day 1, posting Iowa's 4th-fastest time ever, 4:45.15.





Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbGl2aWEgU3dhbGxleSBpcyB0aGUgTklDIPCdl5bwnZeb8J2XlPCd l6DwnZej8J2XnPCdl6LwnZehIGluIHRoZSAyMDAgSU0hIEEgbmV3IFBSIG9m IDE6NTguNDcgaXMgbm93IDJuZCBhbGwtdGltZSBhdCBJb3dhISDwn6WHPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qeUlqbEd2MEtXIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vanlJamxHdjBLVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFN3aW0gJmFt cDsgRGl2ZSAoQElvd2FTd2ltRGl2ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhU3dpbURpdmUvc3RhdHVzLzE3Njg0MjA2MDUxOTAxNzI2 ODM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Kerr and Swalley continued their big performances on Day 2 of competition, each notching top-3 finishes. Kerr posted Iowa's 5th-fastest 200m free time (1:47.56) in the prelims and then came back in the finals and improved on her own time (1:47.02), finishing 2nd overall. Swalley placed 3rd in the 400m IM, finishing in 4:15.35. Kennedy Gilbertson put together a strong performance in the 100m backstroke, finishing 8th, and the trio of Gilbertson, Kerr, and Swalley, along with Sabina Kupcova finished 5th in the 200m medley relay. Day 3 was another strong showing for the Hawks, with Gilbertson finishing 5th in the 200m backstroke (1:57.19, 4th all-time at Iowa), Kerr finishing 7th in the 1650m free (16:34.23, 5th all-time at Iowa) and 8th in the 1000m free (10:02.23, 7th all-time at Iowa), and the 400m freestyle relay team finishing 4th (3:20.53). The relay team was made up of the same quartet as the 200m medley relay. The 2023-24 season has to be considered a general success for Hawkeye swimming. They constantly put up top-ten times and saw two freshmen excel nationally to end the year. Swimming is different from many other college sports in the postseason, with athletes needing to meet certain benchmarks to qualify for A, B, or C championships. The NIC consisted of swimmers who achieved B qualifying times but were not invited to the NCAA championships, so it wasn't as if the event was an exhibition or full of lesser competition. Seeing the youngest Hawkeyes excel among strong competition is a great sign of what's coming for this group. This program is till in its infancy after being briefly cut, and it's hard to see the arrow pointing anywhere but way up as the Hawks look to the future. Congratulations to the entire Hawkeye swimming and diving team and coach Nathan Mundt on a great 2023-24 season.

Track and Field

Iowa track and field moved outdoors, but that did nothing to slow down their record-setting ways. Competing at the USF Alumni Invite, Mike Stein set a school record in the first event of the day, tossing a javelin 79.26m for the Hawkeyes. Stein already owned the record, but his huge throw improved his career-best mark and won him the event. The throw would have placed 3rd at last year's outdoor championships. Elizabeth Korczak followed suit, winning the women's javelin event with the 2nd-best throw in school history (50.62m). Sean Smith tossed Iowa's 4th-best hammer throw ever (63.94m) and Austin Busch's 63.72 was good for 5th all-time at Iowa. Maud Zeffou-Poaty posted the 6th-best long jump in school history (6.10m) to close out the top-tens for Day 1. Iowa also took home event titles in the women's shot put thanks to Kat Moody and the 400m hurdles thanks to Mariel Bruxvoort. Day 2 was more strong from the Hawkeyes, led by Kalen Walker's school record 100m dash. Walker finished in 10.09 to win the event and set a new program best. He improved his personal best by almost a tenth of a second in the race and beat Iowa's previous record by a hundredth of a second. The Hawks also won the women's 100m race, with Lia Love (11.15) and Holly Duax (11.37) finishing first and second in the race.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LYWxlbiBXYWxrZXIgZmxpZXMgdG8gYSBmaXJzdC1wbGFjZSBmaW5p c2ggYW5kIElvd2EgcHJvZ3JhbSByZWNvcmQgaW4gdGhlIG1lbiYjMzk7cyAx MDBtIGRhc2ghIDxicj48YnI+8J+UpSDwnZ+t8J2frC7wnZ+s8J2ftTxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiB4 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2FsZW53YWxrZXIxMzE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGthbGVud2Fsa2VyMTMxPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVFRRWUJZRmZINCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1RUUVlCWUZmSDQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBUcmFjayAmYW1wOyBG aWVsZC9Dcm9zcyBDb3VudHJ5IChASW93YVhDX1RGKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FYQ19URi9zdGF0dXMvMTc2OTA4NTY0NDM5 Mzg2MTE5NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxNiwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The women's 4x100m team of Love, Duax, Julia Pattison, and Alexandria Edison finished in 44.54s at the meet, the 8th-best time in Iowa history. Iowa also won the men's 100m hurdles, with Gratt Reed taking home the win in 13.67 seconds. The Hawks showed no signs of adjustment moving out into the elements to begin the outdoor season. It was more of what we've seen all year, with multiple athletes setting records and top-10 marks popping up across the roster. The group continues to be a deep, talented bunch that will threaten to rewrite the record books every time they compete. They'll next compete on March 22nd and 23rd at the Clyde Hart Classic.

Gymnastics

Iowa gymnastics competed in the Kidney Care Women’s Gymnastics Championships, posting a season-high 196.525 to finish 3rd. The meet was won by #19 Georgia, with #23 Maryland coming in 2nd. Iowa finished ahead of Pittsburgh and Talladega. The Hawkeyes were again led by Karina Munoz, who posted scores of 9.900+ on three events. She put up a 39.575 in the all-around competition, finishing 2nd. Munoz tied for the vault title with a 9.900 and finished 2nd on bars and beam with matching 9.925s. Ilka Juk tied Munoz for 2nd place on beam with a 9.925 of her own, while Emily Erb and Bailey Libby each put up 9.900+ scores on floor. Erb's 9.925 earned her 2nd place at the event, while Libby's 9.900 was her 4th time reaching the 9.900 mark this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn6SgISEhPGJyPjxicj7irZDvuI9TZWFzb24gaGlnaCB0ZWFtIHNj b3JlICgxOTYuNTI1KTxicj7irZDvuI82IHNjb3JlcyBvZiA5LjkrIChzaW5n bGUgbWVldCBiZXN0IHRoaXMgc2Vhc29uKTxicj7irZDvuI82IFRvcC0zIGZp bmlzaGVzIDxicj7irZDvuI81IGluZGl2aWR1YWwgc2Vhc29uIGhpZ2hzIHNl dCBvciB0aWVkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVXdYSnQwTDVh RCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1V3WEp0MEw1YUQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg SW93YSBHeW1uYXN0aWNzIChASW93YUd5bW5hc3RpY3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUd5bW5hc3RpY3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE3Njkx OTI2ODQwODQ2OTkzMDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTcs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

One other notable score from the event came from Kendall Laplante who posted her first score since tearing her Achilles last year, sticking an exhibition vault to earn a 9.775. For a team that has dealt with so much bad luck with injuries, you can see how cathartic it was for them to see one of their own make it back to competition and stick their first run.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZmI8J2ZpPCdmafwnZmaIPCdmanwnZmd8J2ZlvCdmaMg8J2ZliDw nZmo8J2ZmPCdmaTwnZmn8J2ZmuKApjxicj48YnI+Q291bGRu4oCZdCBoYXZl IHdyaXR0ZW4gaXQgbW9yZSBwZXJmZWN0bHkuIEluIGhlciBmaXJzdCBjb21w ZXRpdGl2ZSBWYXVsdCBzaW5jZSBhbiBBY2hpbGxlcyBpbmp1cnkgbGFzdCBz ZWFzb24sIEtlbmRhbGwgTGFwbGFudGUg8J2YtPCdmLXwnZiq8J2YpPCdmKzw nZi0IGl0LiA8YnI+PGJyPvCdmY7wnZmd8J2ZmuKAmfCdmagg8J2Zl/CdmZbw nZmY8J2ZoC48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2trZW5sYXBs YW50ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa2tlbmxhcGxhbnRlPC9hPiB4 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXll cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMU9OZHJmZTVqbCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFPTmRyZmU1amw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBHeW1u YXN0aWNzIChASW93YUd5bW5hc3RpY3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSW93YUd5bW5hc3RpY3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjkxNDA2NTExNzI0 NTQ1NzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The circumstances are different, but the Hawkeye gymnastics team is seeing a similar trend as the swimmers, with their best production coming from some of their youngest members. Munoz is only a sophomore, Eva Volpe, a freshman, competed in the all-around all season, and Erb and Libby are also underclassmen. The team dealt with incredible adversity for most of the season and has turned that into opportunity and growth. They've been able to improve each week and seem to be peaking at the perfect time with the Big Ten conference championships next week. The competition begins Saturday, March 23rd and will be broadcast on BTN.

Softball