HawkeyeReport - On this day in Hawkeye history

One of the many things I miss about the traditional college football season is the surprise element each and every Saturday.

While we think we know what will happen every Saturday afternoon, the truth is we really don’t and when the surprises happen, it’s usually pretty entertaining and interesting.

One of those really surprising games happened on September 12th back in 1981 when Iowa hosted national power, Nebraska.

This was the start of the third year of Iowa football under the direction of Hayden Fry and the first game on the Iowa sidelines for a young assistant named Kirk Ferentz. After finishing 5-6 and 4-7 in his first two years, Fry was looking for the Hawkeyes to climb over the .500 mark for the first time since 1961.

The Hawkeyes opened the season hosting a Nebraska team that was coming off a two loss season and ranked in the Top Ten nationally. The Husker offense was led by Roger Craig and the previous year, Nebraska had trounced Iowa, 57-0 in Lincoln.

What happened was really the moment that Iowa fans would point to as the turning point in the Fry era at Iowa. The Hawkeyes pounced on the Huskers early on after a short punt. Iowa took over on the Nebraska 44 and rode the running of Eddie Phillips into the end zone and Iowa took an early 7-0 lead.

Near the end of the first quarter, Brad Webb picked on a Nebraska pass and Iowa was once again in business at the Huskers 43 yard line. The Hawkeye drive stalled out and Lon Olejniczak made a field goal from 35 yards out to give Iowa a 10-0 lead in in the second quarter.

One of the real stories of the game was the crazy high number of turnovers. Nebraska had three fumbles and a pair of interceptions, including one late by Lou King to seal the Iowa win. The Hawkeyes also had their fair share of mistakes with three fumbles.

Of course, that win launched the changing of the guard in the Big Ten and the legend of Hayden Fry was officially launched. Iowa went on that year to win five of their first six games, including a victory at Michigan. The Hawkeyes capped that year with a 36-7 victory over Michigan State and Iowa clinched a spot in their first Rose Bowl game since January 1, 1959.