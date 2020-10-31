HawkeyeReport - On this day in Hawkeye history

Trick or treat, Iowa City.

Of all the calls of the Ferentz era, that one from Mark Jones on Halloween Day is in the top five.

Iowa came into the game against Indiana with an 8-0 record and dating back to the previous season, the Hawkeyes had 12 straight victories.

We all remember the 2009 season, where Iowa would find ways to win football games in new and original ways each week. But, there was nothing like the wild ride they took on October 31st.

Part of that wild ride was due to Ricky Stanzi, who had five (yes, five) interceptions, but also threw a pair of touchdowns passes (on back to back plays) and 337 yards.

It all started right out of the gate when Indiana drove down the field to open the game and scored a touchdown. Iowa had a nice drive initially was well and that ended with a missed field goal.

It’s kind of surprising looking back at this game to remember that it was just 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. Indiana quarterback Ben Chappell found Mitchell Evans for a 16 yard score to make it 14-0 Hoosiers with five minutes left in the half.

The Hawkeyes finally got rolling on offense thanks to a pass play to Marvin McNutt and then 32 yards to Derrell Johnson-Koulianos to get Iowa inside the five yard line. From there, Brandon Wegher scored on a four yard run to make the score 14-7. It looked like we were headed to have half with that score, then Iowa muffed a punt and Indiana took over at the Iowa 12 yard line, where they cashed in with a touchdown pass to make it 21-7 at the half.

The end of the half should have been a blinking sign that the entire game was about to turn really crazy in the second half.

The Hawkeyes open the second half with the ball and here driving towards midfield when Stanzi threw an interception. The good news for the Hawkeyes was they were able to get the stop and get the ball back, but on third and eight, Stanzi threw another interception and this time Indiana nearly took it back for a score.

Reminder, it’s 21-7 and here is Indiana with 8 minutes left in the third quarter knocking on the door of going up by three touchdowns. Then on third and goal from the Iowa two yard line, Chappell goes back to throw and A.J. Edds gets a piece of his arm and the ball pinballs around lands in the hands of Tyler Sash for the interception. Sash took it back 86 yards and suddenly it was 21-14.

Looking back at the game, I think most people believe that’s the moment when Iowa just took off and rode that wave to the comeback win. But, it really didn’t play out that way. In fact, Indiana marched right down the field and almost had a touchdown that was reviewed and called an incomplete pass. Then the Hoosiers missed a short field goal, which was followed by another Stanzi interception and Indiana was in business just outside the Iowa red zone.

Indiana converted a field goal to push their lead up to 24-14. Iowa looks like they are putting together a nice drive with two minutes left in the third quarter and then Stanzi throws another interception. Iowa gets the stop and start their first drive of the fourth quarter from their own eight yard line.

On the first play from scrimmage, Stanzi finds Marvin McNutt on a deep crossing route and he outruns a defender and cruises for a 92 yard touchdown. Suddenly, Iowa was only down by three. The Hawkeye defense gets a three and out and Stanzi and company take over at the Iowa 34. First play, Stanzi finds Johnson-Koulianos who weaved his way down the field for a score and suddenly, Iowa took the lead 28-24.

Indiana really started to fall apart at that point. Shaun Prater picks off Chappell and six plays later, Brandon Wegher scored to make it 35-24. In just over six minutes in the fourth quarter, Iowa went from being down 10 to up 11.

Iowa then tacked on one more score when Wegher, who rushed for 118 yards in the game, scored from 27 yards out to make it 42-24 as the Hawkeyes scored 28 points in the final quarter.

What a wild game and to have it on Halloween was kind of fitting.

Here are the rest of the games played on October 31st in Iowa football history

1903 Nebraska 17-6 L

1908 Nebraska 11-8 L

1925 Wabash 28-7 W

1931 George Washington 7-0 W

1936 @Indiana 13-6 L

1942 Purdue 13-7 W

1953 @Wisconsin 10-6 L

1959 Kansas State 53-0 W

1964 Ohio State 21-19 L

1970 @Minnesota 14-14 T

1981 @Illiniois 24-7 L

1987 Indiana 29-21 W

1992 Ohio State 38-15 L

1998 @Purdue 36-14 L

2009 Indiana 42-24 W

2015 Maryland 31-15 W