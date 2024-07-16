IOWA CITY — For new Iowa point guard Lucy Olsen, navigating the NCAA Transfer Portal felt like speed dating.

"Like if I'm talking to a coach," started Olsen, in a pantomime of picking multiple phones up and down. "You could just tell the difference if you're going to click with people or not."

Fortunately for everyone, one of those coaches was then-Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, and Olsen was on her way to visit Iowa City shortly thereafter. One team dinner later, both Olsen and the Hawkeye program were sold on each other.

"I only went on one visit because I knew that these were my people here," Olsen said. "I've been on the other side of it, where we had recruits come to Villanova and it's a little awkward, sometimes you don't know what to talk to them about. But I felt like everything [at Iowa] was so smooth."

As with the rest of the recruits, Olsen said her commitment didn't waver after Bluder's retirement in May.

"I knew [head coach Jan Jensen] was a big face of Iowa already, and she was just — awesome personality," said Olsen. "And when the whole team was staying as well, I'm like, 'all right, she's got to be pretty good.' And I'm so happy I stayed."

