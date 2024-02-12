For the eighth time this season and the fourth time in the last six weeks, Iowa's Owen Freeman has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The honor was earned by Freeman after he posted averages of 13 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, two assists, and 1.5 steals per game against Penn State and Minnesota last week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Pd2VuIEZyZWVtYW4uIEVpZ2h0LXRpbWUgQmlnIFRlbiBGcmVzaG1h biBvZiB0aGUgV2Vlay4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFQaXhobHlv UTIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xUGl4aGx5b1EyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEVsaW90IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xNzU3MTQwNDYzNDgy NTA3NDc0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDEyLCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

On Sunday afternoon, the Moline, Illinois native was pivotal in Iowa's come-from-behind victory over the Gophers. At one point in the second half, the Hawkeyes trailed by 20 points. "Obviously we didn't start the second half the way we wanted, but we would've been down 25 if he didn't play the way he did," senior forward Payton Sandfort said after the game. "I'm proud of him. He was phenomenal tonight." "I thought at the start of the game that he was a step slow," McCaffery said. "Then he took the game over. I'm really proud of him for the way he responded."