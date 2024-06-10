Pat Angerer Selected as New Color Analyst for Hawkeye Radio Broadcasts
Iowa football games will sound a little different on the radio this fall and in the years to come. Longtime color analyst -- and former Hawkeye football great -- Ed Podolak announced his retirement from the booth in April. That decision opened the floodgates for speculation on who would be tabbed to sit next to legendary play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin in the radio booth moving forward.
Now we know who that will be -- and it's another former Hawkeye football standout, albeit of a newer vintage. Former Iowa and NFL linebacker Pat Angerer will be the new voice on Hawkeye football radio broadcasts this season.
"I would like to thank Learfield and the University of Iowa for this amazing opportunity,” said Angerer in a release announcing the decision. “Since the beginning of this process, they have been nothing but professional and gracious. I am incredibly honored to be a small part of a program that has been so good to me and teammates over the years.
“Ed (Podolak) and Gary (Dolphin) have been a huge part of my Hawkeye football experience as a player and fan, and I hope that I can do them, the university, the football program, and the fans justice. I plan to take the same passion I had as a player to the booth."
Angerer's collegiate playing career ended 15 years ago, after the Orange Bowl that capped off Iowa's 11-2 season in 2009. From 2005 to 2009, Angerer racked up 258 tackles (11.5 tackles for loss), two sacks, and six interceptions. He was on four teams that went to bowl games -- 2005 (Outback), 2006 (Alamo), 2008 (Outback), and 2009 (Orange).
Angerer served as the starting middle linebacker in 2008 and 2009 and emerged as a critical team leader as Iowa solidified its reputation for excellent defense.
Angerer earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2008 after leading Iowa with 108 tackles. He was even better as a senior in 2009, finishing with 145 tackles, five tackles for loss, five pass break-ups, one sack, and one interception, becoming a Nagurski Award finalist and earning first-team All-Big Ten recognition as well as first-team All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele.
One of Angerer's most memorable games as a Hawkeye came against Wisconsin in 2008. Shonn Greene dominated the headlines for his monster game running the ball -- 217 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries -- but Angerer was unstoppable on the defensive side of the ball as well. He posted 16 tackles and had two interceptions as the Iowa defense swarmed all over the Wisconsin en route to a lopsided 38-16 victory.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz praised the decision as well. “Pat’s passion for Hawkeye football has been evident from the moment he set foot on campus nearly 15 [sic] years ago,” said Ferentz. “He was the heartbeat of our team throughout his career, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the air.”
Angerer was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2010 and played four seasons with the Colts, finishing with 328 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions. He was named to the All-Rookie team in 2010 by the Pro Football Writers of America and The Sporting News. He retired in 2014.
In addition to his superb on-field credentials, Angerer was well-liked among Iowa fans and media members alike for his quick wit and storytelling. Since his playing career ended, Angerer has honed those skills in radio and podcast appearances. His ability to explain and entertain should make him an excellent fit on Hawkeye radio broadcasts.
Iowa's season opener against Illinois State on August 31 will be Angerer's first game in the broadcast booth with Dolphin. Local radio affiliate stations are available HERE.