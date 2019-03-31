After attending Iowa’s junior day four weeks ago (article), Class of 2020 offensive lineman Hayden Pauls was back on campus to watch the Hawkeyes at work in spring practice this weekend. For the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Kansas native, the visit was an even deeper look at the University of Iowa, both athletically and academically.

“We watched practice and got to tour some of the hospital,” said Pauls, who plans to pursue a career in the healthcare field. “It was nice how all of the hospital is connected and you go from schooling to an internship real easy.”

On Saturday, Iowa was in full pads for the first time this spring, which Pauls enjoyed as he followed around the offensive line and watched them work under position coach Tim Polasek.

“Practice was great,” Pauls said. “It was intense and a good one. It was interesting to see the way they do things a little bit different with technique and how they go about certain drills, but it’s good. It was very fun to watch with all the energy and buzz around it.”

During the visit, Pauls had a chance to catch up with Coach Polasek as well as lead recruiter Kelton Copeland, who told him that he remains one of Iowa’s top targets.

“They just encouraged me to keep working and said they are still real excited about me,” said Pauls.

The feeling is mutual as the three-star prospect thinks highly of Iowa and has them among his top schools.

“It’s a very good school and one that is up there on my list,” Pauls said.

Currently, Pauls is still working on a full list of favorites as he tries to narrow things down from a scholarship list that includes Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Purdue, Oklahoma State, and Minnesota. Up next on his schedule is a visit to Iowa State next week.

See highlights from Pauls' junior year at Emporia High School in the video below.