News More News
ago football Edit

Phil Parker talks shoulder injury, defensive health, depth

Eliot Clough • Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
@eliotclough
Eliot is the recruiting analyst at Hawkeye Beacon. After starting in January of 2023, he has brought top-tier football and basketball coverage along with providing top-tier coverage of recruiting.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL19iOEdyMThYamE4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50JmFtcDth dXRvcGxheT0xJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon.

He shared updates on his shoulder surgery/recovery, the health and depth of the defense, discussed the starting cornerback open position, how the defensive line is progressing and more.

New subscribers can get access to PREMIUM CONTENT for 60% off your ENTIRE first year NOW with promo code KICKOFF2024. Don't miss this deal. Limited time only.

To sign up with the autofill link, click here.

