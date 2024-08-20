Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon.

He shared updates on his shoulder surgery/recovery, the health and depth of the defense, discussed the starting cornerback open position, how the defensive line is progressing and more.

