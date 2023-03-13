Can't have March Madness without a bracket to fill out, right? Of course not. Especially with Iowa represented in both the men's and women's brackets this year. We have to determine who is best -- or luckiest -- at predicting how the madness of March will all play out. Our friends at Yahoo! have Pick Em contests for both the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments, so we'll be using them to host the Pick 'Em contests.

NCAA TOURNAMENT PICK EM - MEN'S BASKETBALL

MEN'S TOURNEY PICK EM GROUP: Go Iowa Awesome MBB Pick Em

GROUP ID: 92433 Join group. One bracket per user. Standard scoring applies: Round 1 win: 1 point

Round 2 win: 2 points

Sweet 16 win: 4 points

Elite Eight win: 8 points

Final Four win: 16 points

Championship win: 32 points If there's a tie on overall points scored after the championship game, these are the tiebreakers: First tiebreaker: Closest prediction of total points scored by both teams wins.

Second tiebreaker: Closest prediction for points scored by the winning team.

Third tiebreaker: Closest prediction for points scored by the losing team. If this last tiebreaker results in a deadlock, the players remain tied in the standings.

NCAA TOURNAMENT PICK EM - WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WOMEN'S TOURNEY PICK EM GROUP: Go Iowa Awesome WBB Pick Em

GROUP ID: 4947 Join group. One bracket per user. Same scoring and tiebreaker rules as the men's tourney pick em game.

PRIZES

First place: 1 year premium subscription to Go Iowa Awesome on Rivals.com.

Second place: 3 month premium subscription to Go Iowa Awesome on Rivals.com.

Third place: 1 month (30 days) premium subscription to Go Iowa Awesome on Rivals.com. If you already have a premium subscription, your subscription payments will be paused for the length of the prize amount (1 month/3 months/12 months). The same prizes will be available for the men's and women's Tourney Pick Em games, so there will be six total opportunities to win.

DEADLINE