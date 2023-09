* Marvel at the meager QBRs of Big Ten West quarterbacks.

* Recap lackluster performances by several Big Ten West teams.

Ben and Eric are back to::

We've also got a bonus preview of Penn State with co-host of the Roar Lions Roar podcast and UPROXX editor Bill DiFillipo (@billdifilippo). Bill and Ben talk about:

* Penn State's great 2022 season

* Their fancy new quarter back and high expectations heading into 2023,

* Possible hurdles to meeting those expectation

and lots more (including Brian Ferentz's 25-point/game requirement).