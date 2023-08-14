News More News
Preseason AP Football Poll: Iowa Hawkeyes Ranked 25th

Adam Jacobi • Go Iowa Awesome
Publisher

The AP released its preseason poll Monday morning, and the Iowa Hawkeyes were slotted 25th — their 10th preseason ranking under head coach Kirk Ferentz, and their 27th as a football program. Iowa received 131 poll votes (which are awarded 25 for first place, 24 for second, etc.), 30 points higher than the closest team out of the rankings, Texas Tech.

Last week, the USA Today Coaches Poll had Iowa out of its top 25, but garnering the most votes outside of the rankings, so effectively "26th." The two preseason polls are essentially on two sides of the same cusp.

This is Iowa's first ranking since the final poll of 2021, which had the Hawkeyes sliding to No. 23 after losing in the Citrus Bowl to Kentucky, 20-17. Though Iowa exacted its revenge on the 'Cats in the 2022 Music City Bowl, a moribund offense and 3-4 start to the season kept the Hawkeyes out of the AP Top 25 for all of the 2022 season — even while finishing a respectable 8-5.

The Big Ten East powerhouse troika of Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State were ranked second, third and seventh in the preseason AP Poll, respectively; no other Big Ten East schools are ranked. Wisconsin is Iowa's lone Big Ten West rival to also crack the AP poll, coming in at No. 19 in the first year of head coach Luke Fickell and his air raid offense.

Among teams also receiving votes in Monday's AP Poll, only Minnesota (six votes) and Illinois (four votes) are of note to Hawkeye fans; no other scheduled 2023 opponent received any votes.

Iowa opens the season on Saturday, September 2, against Utah State at Kinnick Stadium.

The full poll is below.

2023 Preseason AP Poll 
Rank Team Poll Votes (First Place)

1

Georgia

1572 (60)

2

Michigan

1490 (2)

3

Ohio State

1400 (1)

4

Alabama

1398

5

LSU

1276

6

USC

1245

7

Penn State

1177

8

Florida State

1147

9

Clemson

1032

10

Washington

977

11

Texas

882

12

Tennessee

868

13

Notre Dame

863

14

Utah

811

15

Oregon

732

16

Kansas State

501

17

TCU

416

18

Oregon State

406

19

Wisconsin

386

20

Oklahoma

296

21

North Carolina

292

22

Ole Miss

281

23

Texas A&M

227

24

Tulane

224

25

Iowa

131
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.
{{ article.author_name }}