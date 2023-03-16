WHAT: 2023 NCAA Wrestling Tournament

WHEN:

Thursday, March 16

Session I: 11 AM CT (ESPNU)

Session II: 6 PM CT (ESPN) Friday, March 17

Session III (Quarterfinals): 10 AM CT (ESPNU)

Session IV (Semifinals): 7 PM CT (ESPN) Saturday, March 18

Session V (Consolation Finals): 10 AM CT (ESPNU)

Session VI (Championship Finals): 6 PM CT (ESPN) WHERE: BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

TV: ESPNU/ESPN (see above)

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Steven Grace and Mark Ironside) | AM 800 KXIC or YouTube

MOBILE: www.espn.com/app

ONLINE: www.espn.com/watch (ESPN+ -- $)

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @Hawks_Wrestling | @IowaonBTN

The 2023 NCAA Wrestling Tournament gets underway today, down in Tulsa, OK. Iowa, ranked #2 in the country, will be trying to win its 25th national championship, though they face relatively long odds to do so -- Penn State is a heavy favorite to repeat as national champions. Iowa has a wrestler ranked in the Top 8 at four weights at the tournament, including two #1 seeds. 125: #1 Spencer Lee (RS SR, 16-0)

133: #23 Brody Teske (RS JR, 9-4)

141: #1 Real Woods (SR, 16-0)

149: #8 Max Murin (RS SR, 21-4)

157: #14 Cobe Siebrecht (RS JR, 13-6)

165: #6 Patrick Kennedy (RS SO, 19-3)

174: #11 Nelson Brands (RS SR, 10-6)

184: #12 Abe Assad (JR, 18-4)

197: #14 Jacob Warner (RS SR, 16-6)

285: #4 Tony Cassioppi (SR, 21-3) Full brackets for each weight are available here.

FIRST ROUND MATCHES

125 - #1 Spencer Lee (RS SR, 16-0) vs. #32 Tanner Jordan (SDSU) (SO 16-14) or #33 Tucker Owens (Air Force) (FR, 24-12)

133 - #23 Brody Teske (RS JR, 9-4) vs. #10 Lucas Byrd (Illinois) (JR, 28-4)

141 - #1 Real Woods (SR, 16-0) vs. #32 Kai Miller (Maryland) (FR, 16-16) or #33 Josh Mason (Bloomsburg) (SR, 23-14)

149 - #8 Max Murin (RS SR, 21-4) vs. #25 Caleb Tyus (SIU-Edwardsville) (SO, 23-7)

157 - #14 Cobe Siebrecht (RS JR, 13-6) vs. #19 Garrett Model (Wisconsin (SR, 16-9)

165 - #6 Patrick Kennedy (RS SO, 19-3) vs. #27 Will Formato (App. State) (SR, 28-8)

174 - #11 Nelson Brands (RS SR, 10-6) vs. #22 Alex Faison (NC State) (SR, 16-7)

184 - #12 Abe Assad (JR, 18-4) vs. #21 Giuseppe Hoose (Buffalo (SR, 20-7)

197 - #14 Jacob Warner (RS SR, 16-6) vs. #19 Cam Caffey (Michigan State) (RS SR, 21-5)

285 - #4 Tony Cassioppi (SR, 21-3) vs. #29 Jaron Smith (Maryland) (RS SR, 13-11) Most of the Iowa wrestlers have fresh matchups in their round one pairings. The exceptions to that are Siebrecht (who beat Model 3-2 earlier this year), Assad (beat Hoose 22-7 earlier this year), and Warner (4-0 lifetime against Caffey, plus a medical forfeit win; beat him 3-2 in their last meeting, at the Big Ten Tournament).