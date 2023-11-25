WHO: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-1)

WHEN: 6:30 PM CT (Saturday, November 25, 2023)

WHERE: Hertz Arena (Estero, Florida)

TV: None

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network

ONLINE: FloHoops

MOBILE: FloHoops

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaWBB | @IowaonBTN

How to Watch

As with Friday, this game will not be available on traditional cable/satellite channels, or even standard streaming platforms such as ESPN+, BTN+, Paramount+, or Peacock. The only way to watch any of the games in the tournament is through FloHoops, a separate subscription service. FloHoops offers two subscription options: a $29.99 monthly subscription or a $150 annual subscription.

Iowa's Second Round Opponent

Florida Gulf Coast defeated Delaware 83-68 to advance to face Iowa in the second round of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Head coach Karl Smesko's Eagles have been one of the best mid-majors in women's college basketball over the last 10 seasons. In that time, Florida Gulf Coast has made 8 NCAA Tournament appearances. The Eagles advanced to the second round of the Tournament four times in that stretch, including an upset win over 5-seed Virginia Tech in the 2022 Tournament and an upset win over 5-seed Washington State in the 2023 Tournament. The Eagles were also very good in the two years they missed the NCAA Tournament. In 2016, they qualified for the WNIT and lost in the final. In 2020, they were 30-3 overall and 15-1 in conference before the NCAA Tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles have also been strong this year. They hold blowout wins over Brown and Florida International, and defeated Kentucky last Sunday 59-48. Florida Gulf Coast's only loss thus far came against #8 USC. The Eagles were down 33-19 at halftime, but played the Trojans closer in the second half. Stats used in the remainder of the article are from HerHoopStats. The stats, percentages, and rankings are from Florida Gulf Coast's first four games.

Action from Florida Gulf Coast University women s basketball 81-48 over Florida International University at FGCU on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (© Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Top Players

None of Florida Gulf Coast's starters from last year returned this season. In their place, the Eagles are led by last year's role players and a transfer addition. Through four games, the Eagles have been led by 6'0" forward Uju Ezeudu who averaged 14 minutes per game last season. So far this year, she is averaging 14.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, on 62.1% shooting from 2-point range and 35.3% shooting from long range. Maddie Antenucci is a 5'10" guard who averaged 12.8 minutes per game last season. This year, she is averaging 13.0 ppg and 5.5 rpg on 66.7% shooting on 2-point attempts and 33.3% shooting from 3-point range. Dolly Cairns is a 5'6" guard who started 43 games in three seasons at Rhode Island before transferring to Florida Gulf Coast. She is averaging 11.3 ppg, 3.0 apg on 66.7% shooting on 2-point shots and 26.1% shooting on 3-point attempts. Of note, the Florida Gulf Coast roster lists every player's position as shooter. While unusual, it is also a fairly accurate description. Every Eagles player that is part of the regular rotation averages at least one three-point attempt per game.

Play Style

Stylistically, the Eagles have been all over the map under Smesko. From 2019-22, the Eagles played fast and scored a lot of points. The pace fell off last year, as they averaged 69.2 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranked in the 37th percentile. Thus far this year, the slower pace trend has continued. The Eagles are averaging 67.9 possessions per 40, which ranks in the 14th percentile. Despite the slower pace, the Eagles love shooting three-pointers. They have attempted 29 three-pointers per game thus far, though they are shooting just 27.8% on those shots. They have been much better shooting 2-point attempts, as their 54.2% shooting on shots inside the arc ranks 34th nationally. Defensively, the Eagles are holding their opponents to 55.3 points per game, which ranks 44th nationally. They are a strong defensive rebounding team, but don't generate many steals or blocks.



Action from Florida Gulf Coast University women s basketball 81-48 over Florida International University at FGCU on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (© Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK)

X-Factor

Don't let Florida Gulf Coast get hot from three-point range. The Eagles didn't shoot well from three in their first four games, but shot a much better 37.1% from long distance against Delaware. Any team that shoots the three as much as they do is bound to get hot eventually. If the Eagles slow the game down and find their shooting touch from distance, they could frustrate Iowa on both ends and keep the game close.

