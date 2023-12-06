Iowa State has been very good over the last five seasons. In 2022, the Cyclones were a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and made the Sweet Sixteen. In 2019 and 2021, they made the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Last year, they won the Big 12 Tournament, though they were upset as a 5 seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Unfortunately for head coach Bill Fennelly, this year's team is unlikely to match the success of the recent past. The Cyclones sit at 4-3 overall with double-digit losses to Drake, Vanderbilt, and Syracuse, none of whom are ranked.

Iowa State's wins have all been by big margins, but they've come over Butler, Southern, St. Thomas, and UNC Wilmington -- not exactly a murderer's row of quality opposition.

There are several reasons behind Iowa State's downturn this season. Ashley Joens was maybe the best player in program history, but finally exhausted her eligibility and moved on to the WNBA. Transfer post Stephanie Soares also left for the WNBA Draft and ended up being the #4 overall pick.

Lexi Donarski and Denae Fritz were both starters that opted to enter the transfer portal instead of continuing with the Cyclones. They ended up at North Carolina and Baylor, respectively.

Finally Emily Ryan, the team's starting point guard over the past three seasons, was set to return, but has missed the entire season thus far with injury.

The result is a young and inexperienced team that isn't in a place to consistently win against top teams just yet.

All stats for this preview come from HerHoopStats.