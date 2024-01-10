Preview: No. 3 Iowa WBB at Purdue
WHO: Purdue Boilermakers (9-5 overall, 2-1 Big Ten)
WHEN: 7:00 PM CT (Wednesday, January 10)
WHERE: Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, Indiana)
TV: https://www.peacocktv.com/watch/home
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network
Purdue made the NCAA Tournament last year, and returned most of its key contributors from that team. The Boilermakers also added an impressive freshman class with three recruits ranked in ESPN's Top 100. With all Purdue was returning and the exciting new additions, a return to the NCAA Tournament seemed likely.
So far this season, that isn't on track to happen. Purdue sits at 9-5 overall, and isn't in ESPN's projected field of 68 or even the next eight teams projected out.
Purdue's main issue thus far this season has been consistency. The Boilermakers have a couple of very good wins, but they've been overshadowed by some head-scratching defeats.
On the positive side, Purdue beat 13-2 Texas A&M by 14 at home. The Boilermakers also stomped Wisconsin at home just over a week ago, 89-50.
On the negative side, Texas A&M is Purdue's only win ranked in the NET Top 100. The Boilermakers have played two ranked teams this year (#2 UCLA and #18 Notre Dame) and lost by 43 and 37 points respectively. Purdue also lost to Minnesota in early December, and only beat Rutgers by a point a week ago.
If good Purdue shows up against Iowa, the Boilermakers could absolutely keep the game close. Iowa played Purdue in the quarterfinal of the Big Ten Tournament last year and only won by 11 in a game that was closer than that most of the way.
If bad Purdue shows up, however, this game could get out of hand quickly.
Stats for this preview are from HerHoopStats.
Top Players
5'6" guard Abbey Ellis is Purdue's leading scorer, but she's relatively inefficient, shooting 49.5% from two-point range and 31.7% on three-point attempts. She averages 14.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, and 1.6 spg.
5'11" guard Jeanae Terry does everything but score. She averages 7.5 rpg, 5.9 apg, and 1.4 spg, but just 5.0 ppg. Terry isn't a three-point threat and is shooting only 33.9% inside the arc.
6'1" guard Madison Layden is the team's best three-point threat. She's shooting 49.3% from long range, which is better than her 46.2% on 2-point attempts. Layden averages 11.5 ppg and 3.0 rpg.
Finally 6'3" Caitlyn Harper is Purdue's best forward. She's averaging 10.2 ppg and 4.1 rpg this season, while shooting 63.5% on 2-point shots.
Play Style
Purdue averages 71.4 possessions per 40 minutes, which is in the 53rd percentile nationally.
Offensively, Purdue ranks 112th averaging 68.9 points per game. Many of the Boilermakers offensive statistics rank somewhere between 50th and 120th nationally, suggesting they're generally solid but not spectacular on offense. They're shooting 46.7% on shots inside the arc and 34.5% on long range attempts. They average a decent 15.2 assists per game, but that is offset by 15.6 turnovers per game, which ranks 141st. The Boilermakers' worst offensive statistic is offensive rebounding, where they average only 10.7 per game, which ranks 224th.
Defensively, Purdue is allowing 62.2 points per game, which ranks 108th. The Boilermakers rank 67th in two-point shooting percentage allowed, and 163rd in three-point shooting percentage allowed, so Iowa might have some opportunities to find success shooting from deep. Purdue also isn't great at generating steals (7.5 per game, which ranks 189th) or blocks (3.0 per game, which ranks 173rd).
X-Factor
Stay focused on Purdue. This is a classic trap game. Purdue has been worse than expected this season, and Iowa has a huge matchup with #14 Indiana looming on Saturday. If Iowa can stay focused, the Hawkeyes should win this game easily. If the Hawks look ahead to Indiana, the Boilermakers could push them to the brink like Michigan State did last week.