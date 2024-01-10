Purdue made the NCAA Tournament last year, and returned most of its key contributors from that team. The Boilermakers also added an impressive freshman class with three recruits ranked in ESPN's Top 100. With all Purdue was returning and the exciting new additions, a return to the NCAA Tournament seemed likely.

So far this season, that isn't on track to happen. Purdue sits at 9-5 overall, and isn't in ESPN's projected field of 68 or even the next eight teams projected out.

Purdue's main issue thus far this season has been consistency. The Boilermakers have a couple of very good wins, but they've been overshadowed by some head-scratching defeats.

On the positive side, Purdue beat 13-2 Texas A&M by 14 at home. The Boilermakers also stomped Wisconsin at home just over a week ago, 89-50.

On the negative side, Texas A&M is Purdue's only win ranked in the NET Top 100. The Boilermakers have played two ranked teams this year (#2 UCLA and #18 Notre Dame) and lost by 43 and 37 points respectively. Purdue also lost to Minnesota in early December, and only beat Rutgers by a point a week ago.

If good Purdue shows up against Iowa, the Boilermakers could absolutely keep the game close. Iowa played Purdue in the quarterfinal of the Big Ten Tournament last year and only won by 11 in a game that was closer than that most of the way.

If bad Purdue shows up, however, this game could get out of hand quickly.

Stats for this preview are from HerHoopStats.



