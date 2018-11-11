The Iowa defense did their part as far as the scoreboard, limiting Northwestern to just 14 points, sacking Clayton Thorson twice, and creating two turnovers. But, their tackling in key moments was lacking and the run defense allowed their highest total since the Wisconsin game and the result was a 14-10 loss to the Wildcats on Saturday.

Northwestern came into the game averaging 93 yards rushing per game. Against an Iowa defense that had been allowing 86 per game, they rushed for 184 yards. While they only allowed 122 yards passing by Clayton Thorson, it was the run game that proved to be the difference.

We take a look at the snap counts and the grades for the 79 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus for the Iowa defense.



DEFENSIVE LINE SNAP RUN D PASS RUSH OVERALL Brady Reiff

24 75.3 76.7 82.5 Matt Nelson

48 74.0 67.4 75.4 Sam Brincks

48 79.0 59.1 74.7 Parker Hesse

55 74.0 62.7 72.0 A.J. Epenesa

31 66.8 67.9 70.5 Cedrick Lattimore

25 69.2 56.5 67.2 Anthony Nelson

55 61.7 56.9 59.7 Chauncey Golston

32 66.4 60.0 59.7

DL GRADE THOUGHTS The grades for the defensive line are kind of surprising and somewhat telling.

I'm a bit surprised at the low grade this week for Golston. I thought he played a pretty solid game overall and yet, he ends up with the lowest grade from the entire unit. Anthony Nelson didn't have a tackle in the game and had his lowest grade of the season as a result. He's one of Iowa's best pass rushers and didn't get that part of his game going at all on Saturday. Nice to see Brady Reiff having a good game against Northwestern. He really did a nice job in his 24 snaps of getting a push in the middle of the line. Matt Nelson continues to have a quietly good season at defensive tackle. Iowa only had three tackles for loss in the game and two from this group. That was lacking if they were going to have a significant impact on the game.



LINEBACKERS SNAP RUN D TACKLE COVER OVERALL Kristian Welch

5 61.3 N/A 70.3 90.4 Amani Hooker

79 75.8 83.1 76.0 79.6 Nick Niemann

13 68.0 77.4 60.0 68.8 Jack Hockaday

74 73.6 67.7 52.2 63.1 Djimon Colbert

72 55.1 55.2 65.3 62.5

LINEBACKER GRADE THOUGHTS Once again this week we included Hooker in this grouping because he played the majority of his snaps at outside backer. He once again graded out very highly, according to Pro Football Focus. He was the clear best tackler of the group among players who played significant snaps.

On the other hand, both Hockaday and Colbert had a rough day on different fronts. Hockaday's tackle numbers were ok, but his coverage was graded as poor. Colbert was ok in coverage, but his tackling was graded as the lowest of the group.



DEFENSIVE BACKS SNAP COVER TACKLING OVERALL Michael Ojemudia

78 74.5 78.8 74.3 Geno Stone

69 78.1 68.8 73.1 Jake Gervase

79 74.1 70.6 71.5 Matt Hankins

78 66.8 82.3 69.1 Riley Moss

4 60.8 N/A 61.9