The Iowa defense pitched their second shutout of the season in conference play with a 63-0 win over Illinois.

The Hawkeyes held an Illinois rushing attack that was averaging over 250 yards per game to just 149 yards on the ground on cold and gloomy Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

The Illini passing attack lived up their less than impressive billing with Iowa holding their two quarterback to a 12-30 for 82 yard performance. The Hawkeyes also intercepted three passes.

The star of the day was sophomore defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who had the best game of his young career in front of over 100 family members and friends who made the relatively short trip to watch the game.

How did the Iowa defense grade out in the 75 snaps run by the Illini? We take a look.



DEFENSIVE LINE SNAP RUN D TACKLING PASS RUSH Column 6 Parker Hesse

36 72.0 76.5 60.2 74.4 A.J. Epenesa

50 74.0 51.0 66.3

74.2 Matt Nelson

25 67.8 N/A 72.5 74.0 Chauncey Golston

50 79.6 53.4 54.1 70.9 Tyler Linderbaum

7 64.1 N/A 60.0 64.7 Garret Jansen

5 61.8 N/A 60.0 62.7 Brady Reiff

32 62.2 N/A 59.2 61.9 Anthony Nelson

36 60.1 71.1 60.0 61.2 Sam Brincks

25 61.4 N/A 57.4 60.5 Cedrick Lattimore

34 54.6 71.9 54.6 53.2

D-LINE GRADE THOUGHTS It's kind of surprising that Epenesa didn't earn the highest grade among the defensive linemen. Once again, the tackling grade kept him down this week, which was the case in previous grades. Chauncey Golston also had a very strong game and his tackling grade kept him down lower than he should be. There's no question that the two young defensive ends are coming on strong.

Anthony Nelson graded fairly low again this week and Iowa is a better defense when he's making plays, especially rushing the passer. It was good to see Tyler Linderbaum get a few snaps on Saturday. He's going to be knocking up on the four game limit now, but even seven snaps will help him moving forward.



LINEBACKERS SNAP RUN D TACKLING COVER OVERALL Amani Hooker

65

70.5 78.5 82.7 82.1 Djimon Colbert

38 63.6 79.6 71.6 71.3 Nick Niemann

29 66.6 80.7 66.3 69.0 Kristian Welch

11 46.4 77.5 70.4 65.1 Jack Hockaday

64 59.9 79.1 66.7 65.1 Amani Jones

7 57.7 75.8 60.0 58.0

LINEBACKER GRADE THOUGHTS While PFF still lists Hooker as a safety, we are including him at linebacker, since that's the position he's playing in Iowa's defensive alignment. He had another terrific week on the grade front and now is tied with Geno Stone for the lead in interceptions with four.

Nick Niemann finally got back out there for more extensive work and basically split time with Colbert. Both played well, especially in the tackle department.



DEFENSIVE BACKS SNAP COVERAGE TACKLING OVERALL Michael Ojemudia

65 87.3 81.1 86.5 Jake Gervase

65 66.5 84.7 71.1 Geno Stone

68 78.1 34.7 66.3 Matt Hankins

65 64.3 77.9 66.2 John Milani

10 61.2 79.5 66.2 Devonte Young

7 60.0 75.3 63.8 Riley Moss

11 62.7 N/A 63.6 Julius Brents

10 61.8 N/A 62.9 D.J. Johnson

10 61.6 N/A 62.9