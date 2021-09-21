QB Carson May makes first game day visit to Iowa

With a bye week in his high school schedule, Iowa QB commit Carson May was able to make his first game day visit with the Hawkeyes this past weekend. It was an experience that did not disappoint according to the Oklahoma native, as he was able to take in all the sights and sounds at Kinnick Stadium and meet several of his future teammates.

"It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had," said May. "They really took care of my family and I, and it was nice to meet all the guys that are committed in person."

"I hung out with Aaron Graves, Caden Crawford, Kale Krogh, and Jacob Bostick," he continued. "They are all great guys with great families also. I'm really glad I took a visit this weekend and got to know the guys a lot better."

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound May plans to return to Iowa City in December for his official visit. For now though, the focus returns to his senior season where Jones High School started out 1-2 with a tough early schedule, but looks poised to make a run

"We’re still ranked #2 and had two tough opponents at the beginning, but from now on we should win every game," May said. "Things are really starting to click for us."

Through three games, Jones is 54/84 passing (64.3%) for 815 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions this season, which was one area of focus going into the year.

"Over the summer and during the season, it was trying to have better footwork each and every day and getting the ball out quicker," said May. "I think I have gotten a little better at that and I have gotten better with less turnovers."