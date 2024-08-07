Iowa is set to kick off the season on August 31 against Illinois State. While there are still plenty of question marks surrounding the offense, the defense looks to once again stack up as one of the best in the country once again. Between what we know and what we've been told, let's rank each position group on the defensive side of the ball for the Hawkeyes.

Advertisement

1. Linebackers

Duh. With two potential first-team All-Americans, two Butkus Award nominees, one of the top tacklers in the country last year and another who may end his career as the all-time leading tackler in Division I history, Iowa's linebackers are among the best in the country. Ranking the pair of Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson at the top of the position rankings for the Hawkeye defense is easy in itself.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYXkgSGlnZ2lucyBtYXkgYmUgbXkgZmF2b3JpdGUgSW93YSBwbGF5 ZXIgdGhhdCB3ZSBnZXQgdG8gdGFsayB0byBvbiBhIHJlZ3VsYXIgYmFzaXMu PGJyPjxicj5JbmNyZWRpYmx5IGNhbmRpZCwgc21hcnQsIGxvdmVzIHRoZSBn YW1lLCBjYW4gdGVsbCBhIGhlbGwgb2YgYSBzdG9yeSwgYW5kIGlzIGEgZ29v ZCBkdWRlLjxicj48YnI+VG91Z2ggZ3V5IHRvIG5vdCBsaWtlIC0tIHVubGVz cyB5b3UmIzM5O3JlIGFuIG9wcG9zaW5nICBydW5uaW5nIGJhY2sgdHJ5aW5n IHRvIGdldCB0aHJvdWdoIHRoZSBBIGdhcC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL081d1hCb3F2U1IiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PNXdYQm9xdlNSPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8x ODE2MjkxNjM4NjE4MDc5Mjg2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkg MjUsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Then, one remembers fifth-year senior Kyler Fisher is back and will play snaps at the leo linebacker spot. Then, there's Jaden Harrell, Karson Sharar and Jaxon Rexroth to back them up. And then, there's a trio of freshman who were each considered for the high school version of the Butkus Award last season. One of them was Iowa's MaxPreps Player of the Year, and another played in the Army All-American game. This group is loaded -- from top to bottom.

1.5 Sebastian Castro - CASH

Because we've made this position-specific and the CASH doesn't fall into the category of linebacker, safety or cornerback, Sebastian Castro gets his own categorical ranking. In the early running for the Bronko Nagursky Trophy Watch List along with Higgins and Jackson, Castro may be Iowa's most important player on defense in 2024. Yes, Higgins holds down the mike linebacker position and could be considered the quarterback of the defense, but Castro is entrusted with so many different responsibilities as Iowa's CASH.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaHJlZSBJb3dhIEhhd2tleWVzIGhhdmUgYmVlbiBuYW1lZCB0byB0 aGUgMjAyNCBCcm9ua28gTmFndXJza2kgVHJvcGh5IFdhdGNoIExpc3QgZm9y IHRoZSBuYXRpb25hbCBkZWZlbnNpdmUgcGxheWVyIG9mIHRoZSB5ZWFyLjxi cj48YnI+U2ViYXN0aWFuIENhc3Rybzxicj5KYXkgSGlnZ2luczxicj5OaWNr IEphY2tzb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3VxbGNYQjhTSmYiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91cWxjWEI4U0pmPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90 IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xODE4MzE3MTYwNDk1ODc0NTQx P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMzAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Castro is relied upon to cover receivers and tight ends for the Hawkeyes. He's called on to make big tackles on the outside if a running back tries to break free. He's sent on blitzes to blow plays up before they start -- and boy, does he blow them up. Last season, he made game-winning interceptions against Iowa State and Wisconsin. As the CASH, he's the best athlete on the defensive side of the ball for Iowa. By the end of the season, he may be named the best player on one of the best defenses in the country.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWJhc3RpYW4gQ2FzdHJvIGRheXMgdW50aWwga2lja29mZi4gSGlz IFdpc2NvbnNpbiBnYW1lIGxhc3QgeWVhciB3YXMgb25lIG9mIHRoZSBiZXN0 IGdhbWVzIGEgZGVmZW5zaXZlIGJhY2sgY291bGQgcGxheSAgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RtWVlXTFhlazAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90bVlZ V0xYZWswPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhhd2tleWUgSGlzdG9yaWFuIChASGF3 a19IaXN0b3JpYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3 a19IaXN0b3JpYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE4MTkzNDAxNzU0MTcxOTI0ODc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2. Safeties

WIth former five-star recruit Xavier Nwankpa at strong safety and Quinn Schulte, back for his sixth season, at free safety, Iowa has one of the top safety duos in the country. Nwankpa provides the high-end talent with big hits and the potential to cause more turnovers, while Schulte may be the second-most important player behind Higgins for the Iowa defense. Schulte makes a significant number of calls for the Hawkeyes, and serves as the safety valve preventing big plays on the back end as well.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RdWlubiBTY2h1bHRlIGp1c3Qgc2hhcmVkIHRoaXMgcGhvdG8gb2Yg aGltIGFuZCBOaWNrIEphY2tzb24gb24gaGlzIEluc3RhZ3JhbSBzdG9yeSB3 aXRoIGEgcGFydGljdWxhcmx5IHNwZWNpZmljIHNvbmcg8J+RgCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQ0h1enVSWHp4RyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NI dXp1Ulh6eEc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RD bG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91 Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDQ0OTUwMzU2ODc1NjczOTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSA4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Like the linebackers, Iowa's safety depth is tough to match in the Big Ten, and in the country. Behind Nwankpa is Koen Entringer, who has only continued to impress the staff throughout his career. He's mostly known for the run-down tackle he made against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game for now but his high-end talent will get him on the field regularly soon enough. He may even be next in line behind Castro for the CASH spot. Then, behind Schulte at free safety is redshirt freshman Zach Lutmer, who has received some strong praise from Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker after his first year with the program.

3. Cornerbacks

A group that suddenly appeared more deep than expected is corner after the rise of John Nestor to CB2 behind Jermari Harris. Harris is the incumbent CB1 after the departure of Cooper DeJean to the NFL, but the second corner position was expected to be handled by Deshaun Lee after he held down the position last season. Following the spring and summer, Nestor surpassed the redshirt sophomore to earn the starting position opposite of Harris on the pre-training camp depth chart.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgYW1vdW50IG9mIHRpbWVzIEkgaGVhcmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0lvd2E/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNJb3dhPC9hPiBzb3Bob21vcmUgY29ybmVy IEpvaG4gTmVzdG9yIGdldCBsaWtlbmVkIHRvIFJpbGV5IE1vc3MgdGhpcyBt b3JuaW5n4oCmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GUTR4eDdEMms1Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRlE0eHg3RDJrNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlv dCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTc3NzczMjA3ODQ0MTgzMjY1 MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCA5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

If Nestor's leap holds true and Lee has either maintained or also improved his own level of play, then the depth of the cornerback room won't be a question at all. Add TJ Hall, who returns after spending a decent portion of last year sidelined with injury, and the cornerback room appears loaded with talent. Nestor is also currently listed as the backup CASH, showing some serious versatility from the redshirt freshman defensive back from Chicago.

4. Defensive Tackles

The top of the depth chart at defensive tackle is legit. Between Aaron Graves and Yahya Black, the Hawkeyes have two bona fide NFL defensive tackles on the interior of the defensive line. Last season, the pair combined for 88 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. The duo received the most snaps on the field in their careers to date with the Hawkeyes last year. With that season under their collective belt, expect them both to have solid, productive seasons - and maybe even breakout years for the Hawkeye defense. The question mark lies with who's behind them on the depth chart.

Aaron Graves runs to the sideline at Iowa's open spring practice. (Eliot Clough)

Jeremiah Pittman proved to be a serviceable backup last season. Playing in ten games in 2023, he finished with six total tackles. His snap count will only increase this season after Logan Lee left for the NFL, and the Hawkeyes will want him to be more than serviceable. Beyond that, there's no on-field experience -- Jeff Bowie, Will Hubert and Luke Gaffney are the current second and third-string defensive tackles on the roster. Bowie is the lone scholarship player on that list, but injuries have kept him off the field and slowed his growth. There's always the possibility that a player like Brian Allen or Deontae Craig shifts over to play the three-tech defensive line spot, but I imagine Iowa will cross that bridge if and when they need to.

5. Defensive Ends

Like the defensive tackles, the top of the depth chart isn't a concern. Deontae Craig tied for the the team-lead in sacks (6.5) in 2022 and served as a full-time starter in 2023. Ethan Hurkett also played in 13 games last season, totaling 52 tackles and six tackle for loss. The first line of the defensive end group is definitely there. It may not be as high-end as the talent at defensive tackle, but it's there.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GdW4gZmFjdDogSW93YSBzZW5pb3IgREUgRGVvbnRhZSBDcmFpZyBp cyBhIGJpZyBmYW4gb2YgU3BvbmdlQm9iIFNxdWFyZVBhbnRzLiBTbyBtdWNo IHNvIHRoYXQgaGUgaGFzIFNwb25nZUJvYiBhbmQgUGF0cmljayBvbiBoaXMg cG9zdC1jb25kaXRpb25pbmcgY3JvY3MuPGJyPjxicj5IaXMgZmF2b3JpdGUg ZXBpc29kZT8gPGJyPjxicj7igJxQcm9iYWJseSB0aGUgSGFzaCBTbGluZ2lu ZyBTbGFzaGVyLiBBcyBhIGtpZCwgdGhhdCB3YXMgYSB0aHJpbGwu4oCdIPCf mIIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ljUHN3Ym9WTmsiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9pY1Bzd2JvVk5rPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3Vn aCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xODAzMTQ2ODQxNzk5NzA0ODA1P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=