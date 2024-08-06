Iowa is set to kick off the season on August 31 against Illinois State. While there are still plenty of question marks surrounding the offense, there are some known quantities on that side of the ball as well. Between what we know and what we've been told, let's rank each position group on the offensive side of the ball for the Hawkeyes.

1. Tight Ends

They call it TEU for a reason. This season, Luke Lachey and Addison Ostrenga will lead the way. Lachey is far and away Iowa's best player on the offensive side going into the season, and projects to be a top-three round NFL Draft pick next spring. Over the last three seasons, he's caught 46 passes for 662 yards and four touchdowns. With the injuries to Lachey and Erick All last season, we got a look at what Ostrenga could be as the main option offensively. In 12 games, including six starts, the Wisconsin native put together 31 receptions to tie for the team lead, and took those catches for 192 yards and two scores.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MdWtlIExhY2hleSBpcyBzZXQgZm9yIGEgYmlnIGZpbmFsIHNlYXNv biB3aXRoIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4uPGJyPjxicj5SZXR1cm5pbmcgZnJvbSBhIG1ham9y IGluanVyeSBsYXN0IHllYXIsIHRlYW1pbmcgdXAgd2l0aCBBZGRpc29uIE9z dHJlbmdhLCBiZWxpZWYgaW4gd2hhdCB0aGUgdGVhbSBpcyBjYXBhYmxlIG9m LCBhbmQgbW9yZTxicj48YnI+U1RPUlk6PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1dpT0hyZm5URXYiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XaU9IcmZuVEV2PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xODE2MjI2 MTYzMTA0MzA5MzE4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMjQsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

What's behind the lead duo remains a bit of a question mark, but there is some talent there. Walk-on Johnny Pascuzzi and Zach Orthwerth played quite a bit last season with Ortwerth registerting one catch for 54 yards. After that, there's a whole lot of inexperience. Gavin Hoffman is certainly an intriguing freshman and Grant Leeper was added late in the 2023 cycle as a project, but those are names to watch beyond the incumbent four. It wouldn't surprise me if Hoffman redshirted this season, though he might also see a lot of playing time on special teams or on the field late in the season.

2. Running Backs

Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson will be expected to handle bell cow duties this season as the team's leading rushers in 2022 and 2023. Between the pair of tailbacks, they've combined for 554 attempts, 2,475 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground over the last two seasons. With a productive offseason, Kamari Moulton has thrust himself into the RB3 spot as well, gaining 12 pounds and taking advantage of Tim Lester's new offensive scheme. Right there with him at the fourth spot is Jaziun Patterson, who -- though he spent a good chunk of last season hurt -- did show some strong flashes at different points of 2023. He finished the year with 58 carries for 206 yards and two scores.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0IFNlY29uZCBUb3VjaGRvd24gRmVlbGluJiMzOTsg8J+Yjzxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSHVsa01vdWx0b24/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEh1bGtNb3VsdG9uPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9iYjFQOGFhZGNGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmIxUDhhYWRj RjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9O Rk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzAzMTc4Mjc0NjUyNjg4NjI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Though the tight end group may have the most top-end talent on Iowa's offense, the running back group may be one of the deepest position groups on the team. With four players coming back that likely expect to receive snaps, the group has plenty of options. Throw in walk-on Max White and true freshmen Brevin Doll and Xavier Williams, and this group also has some fresh faces that it can turn to if necessary as well.

3. Quarterback

There's quite a gap between the second and third-ranked position groups on the offensive side of the ball, but the personnel under center this season looks better than it was last year, and more than half of the players here haven't even donned the black and gold yet. At the top of the depth chart is a healthy Cade McNamara, who previously led Michigan to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021, but is coming off a torn ACL last season and just recently returned to full participation in practice in June. In just four-and-a-quarter games last season, he completed 46-of-90 passes for 505 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Then there's Brendan Sullivan who is the quarterback on the roster who has played a substantial amount of meaningful snaps at quarterback most recently. Between 2022 and 2023, he completed 134-of-195 passes (68.7%) for 1,303 yards, ten touchdowns, and five interceptions for Northwestern. A mobile QB, he also had 129 carries for 257 yards and three scores. Even if Sullivan doesn't take a snap as Iowa's QB1 this season, he's an excellent insurance policy behind McNamara. If he does see the field, his mobility paired with accuracy could be a notable positive that the Hawkeyes haven't had under center in quite a while.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWRlIE1jTmFtYXJhIGlzIElvd2EmIzM5O3MgUUIxIGluIGZhbGwg Y2FtcCwgYW5kIGV4cGVjdGF0aW9ucyAtLSBmb3IgYm90aCBoaW0gYW5kIEtp cmsgRmVyZW50eiAtLSBhcmUgdGhhdCBoZSBob2xkcyBkb3duIHRoZSBqb2Ig dGhyb3VnaG91dCB0aGUgc2Vhc29uLiA8YnI+PGJyPkJ1dCB0aGF0IGRvZXNu JiMzOTt0IG1lYW4gQnJlbmRhbiBTdWxsaXZhbiBhbmQgTWFyY28gTGFpbmV6IHdvbiYjMzk7dCBiZSBnaXZlbiB0aGVpciBmYWlyIHNob3QuIDxicj48YnI+ U1RPUlk6PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0NxeXhyaFFFeDAiPmh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9DcXl4cmhRRXgwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3Vn aCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xODE5MzcyMzY3MzE3MjI5NjI3P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Finally, there's the crew of Marco Lainez, James Resar and walk-on Colorado State transfer, Jackson Stratton. Though Lainez is the most likely of those three to play, he remains largely unseasoned as he enters just his second year of college football. True freshman Resar is still learning the ropes, and I'd expect Stratton to serve as the team's practice squad quarterback.

4. Offensive Line

The OL is loaded with experience going into this season. Presumed starters Mason Richman, Beau Stephens, Logan Jones, Connor Colby and Gennings Dunker have started a combined 126 games and played in 150. Throw in Tyler Elsbury and Nick DeJong, who will both play this season as well, and those numbers go to 153 starts and 233 games played. Whether that experience translates to winning football is the big question to be answered this fall.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCYjMzk7cyBubyBzZWNyZXQgSW93YSYjMzk7cyBPTCBwbGF5IGhh c24mIzM5O3QgYmVlbiB1cCB0byBwYXIgdGhlIGxhc3QgZmV3IHllYXJzLjxi cj48YnI+QnV0LCB0aGVyZSBoYXZlIGFsd2F5cyBiZWVuIGdsaW1tZXJzIG9m IGhvcGUgLS0gVHlsZXIgTGluZGVyYmF1bSBpbiAyMDIyLCBtYXR1cml0eSBp biAyMDIzLCBhbmQgd2VsbCwgaXQmIzM5O3Mgc3RpbGwgVEJEIGZvciAyMDI0 LiBLRiBob3BlcyB0byBmaW5kIG91dCB3aGF0IGl0IGlzIGluIGZhbGwgY2Ft cC48YnI+PGJyPlNUT1JZOjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TZHBVSGZK bzR0Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vU2RwVUhmSm80dDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBF bGlvdCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTgxODc0NTg4Mzg0MTk4 Mjk3MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDMxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Like the offense's overall success, it's fair to put the performance of the offensive line in the "believe it when I see it" category for now. Though the group showed some encouraging things at the open practice in the spring and the scheme that Lester has brought in may help the group, they've struggled in games for too long to not be wary. Two years ago, one could blame youth for the line's struggles, and last season you could cite Brian Feretnz's scheme, poor quarterback play, or injuries. This year, it's time for this unit to take that much-needed step forward.

5. Wide Receivers

Without a single senior among them, the wideouts look like the biggest question mark on the offense more than its weakest link, necessarily. Three of the six receivers listed on Iowa's pre-camp depth chart are redshirt freshmen and haven't logged a single catch in their college careers. Of the remaining three, two are transfers that have a total of 12 starts with the Hawkeyes and the other is a walk-on. One player not listed on the depth chart (yet) that is expected to contribute this year is Jacob Gill, who transferred to Iowa this offseason from Northwestern.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhIGRlcHRo