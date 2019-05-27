Tampa defensive back Dane Belton only has one week to go before he makes the move to Iowa City and begins his college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. We caught up with the 6-foot-1, 193-pound Belton this week to talk about making the transition to college, which position he will be playing his freshman year, and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa?

BELTON: I fly up on June 2nd.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

BELTON: I look forward to building relationships with my new teammates and I look forward to working with them so I can become ready for the fall season.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare?

BELTON: I’ve been working out for two hours in the morning, doing conditioning, change of direction, and a little DB work for an hour and then lifting for an hour five days a week. Then I also workout for two hours in the afternoon on specific defensive back work three days a week.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

BELTON: I am planning on playing during this fall season. That is my goal, to get my spot on the defense.

Q: What is the latest on your position? Is it corner or safety or both?

BELTON: So far, it’s both, and playing CASH as well.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

BELTON: It will mean a lot to walk out of the tunnel for the first time, just knowing that I’m finally there and all the hard work has paid off.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the choice for you?

BELTON: A lot of things contributed to making Iowa the place for me. First, the coaching staff, of course, because of the knowledge they possess to help get me where I want to be. Then, the environment around the campus and the atmosphere during game days appealed to me. Also, the medical program drew me in as well.

Q: Iowa has been back to your school to recruit this year. First, it was Jonathan Odom, who ended up committing to Florida, and then also Connor McLaughlin, who remains undecided. What did you tell them about Iowa when they asked?

BELTON: I’ve just expressed to them that the proof is in the pudding. In the past, Iowa has produced numerous DBs, TEs, and O-Linemen. Also, Iowa doesn’t just throw offers out, so the coaches have a genuinely high regard for your talents and character, more than you can say for other programs. Other than that, it’s up to them to do their research to find that perfect school for them, as I have found mine.

Q: Lastly have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?



BELTON: I will be wearing #4 and at the moment I am 6’1.5”, 193 lbs.

A three-star prospect, Belton committed to Iowa on June 24, 2018, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Marshall, Central Florida, South Florida, Colorado State, Bowling Green, Georgia Southern, Samford, Temple, Toledo, Tulane, South Dakota, Western Kentucky, and Massachusetts.

As a senior, Belton finished the season with 69 tackles and 4 interceptions, leading Jesuit High School to a 12-2 record.

See highlights from Belton's senior year in the video below.