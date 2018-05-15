After training with with former Hawkeye Jovon Johnson growing up, now Erie cornerback Terry Roberts is ready to embark on his own journey at the University of Iowa. We caught up with the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Roberts this week to discuss his upcoming move to Iowa City, what his goals are for his freshman year, and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City this summer?

ROBERTS: I make the move to Iowa City on June 9th. We have to move in on June 10th, so I will be there June 9th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

ROBERTS: I’m looking forward to putting that black and gold on. I can’t wait to strap it up with my boys and receive coaching from the best defensive backs coach in the nation, Coach Phil Parker.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

ROBERTS: My goal is to focus on keeping my grades up and hopefully play this year. I’m hoping to play. As long as I put the time and effort on the field, in the weight room, in the class room, and in the film room, I think I will have a shot at playing.

Q: What was it like visiting spring practice last month now that you are so close to being there?

ROBERTS: It was great to see the fellas go at it in practice. There were a couple fights so that was fun to watch, but it’s all part of the game. I just imagined myself practicing with the guys.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

ROBERTS: It will be the best feeling ever. Being able to walk onto that field with my teammates and hearing the Iowa fans cheering us on will give me chills.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the right place for you?

ROBERTS: I knew Iowa was the school for me when Coach O’Keefe and Coach Parker came up to see me work out on the field and then told me to come down and visit the campus and to trust them because it will be worth it. When I got to Iowa City, I loved the campus, the way I was treated by the coaches, and everything that I was told about the University of Iowa.

Q: Have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

ROBERTS: I do not know my number yet. I am 5’10”, 175 lbs.

Q: Do you think they might give you Jovon Johnson’s #26 since he’s kind of your mentor?

ROBERTS: If they did, that would be great.

Q: In all seriousness, what does it mean to you two that you are following in his footsteps so to speak?

ROBERTS: I think it would mean a lot to him more than it would to me. We have been working together for 10 years and knowing that I am going to the school he went to, it’s already a good feeling. I know I have made him proud, but if I make the plays he has made at Iowa and make it to the next level, he would be beyond proud.

Q: What advice has Jovon given you as you get ready to leave for Iowa?

ROBERTS: He told me to stay focused because college is different than high school and to be a student-athlete before anything. Also, be ready for Coach Parker to be hard on you because he is serious once we are on the field.

A three-star prospect, Roberts committed to Iowa on June 5, 2017, shortly after earning a scholarship offer at the Hawkeyes' camp.

As a senior, he put up big numbers on both sides of the ball with 41 catches for 1,237 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense and 24 tackles and 5 interceptions on defense during Cathedral Prep's run to a state title in 2017.

See highlights from Roberts' senior year in the video below.