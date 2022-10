The move to a higher level of college basketball meant an adjustment to the role he had played at North Dakota in his earlier years of college. Entering his final year of college basketball, the veteran big man is likely to expand his offensive role this season. That means more shots from the 10-15 foot range and perhaps even a few three pointers mixed in.



He discusses his expanding game and how that's his comfort zone. He talks about his teammates saying he trash talks in his native tongue, and how he has seen Kris Murray play since he returned from his NBA Draft experience.