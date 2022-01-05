 HawkeyeReport - Riley Moss returning to Iowa in 2022
Riley Moss returning to Iowa in 2022

Cornerback Riley Moss will be returning to Iowa in 2022.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

Riley Moss, an All-American and the Big Ten defensive back of the year, will be returning to Iowa in 2022.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound Moss, who was a fourth year senior this past season, announced today that he will be using his extra COVID year for one last ride with the Hawkeyes.

Despite missing three games with a knee injury in 2021, Moss finished the season with 39 tackles, nine pass deflections, and four interceptions with two pick-sixes.

The Ankeny native has 25 career starts at cornerback for the Hawkeyes.

{{ article.author_name }}