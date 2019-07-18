IOWA CITY -- University of Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent has been named a preseason candidate for the 2019 Doak Walker Award, which is presented to the nation’s top collegiate running back by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

Last season, Sargent (5-foot-9, 212 pounds) rushed for 745 yards on 159 attempts for nine touchdowns – all of which led the team. The Key West, Florida, native ranked seventh in the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns (9), 10th in total touchdowns (10), and finished in the top 15 in yards per carry (4.7), rushing yards (745), and rushing yards per game (57.3). He scored multiple touchdowns in four games.

In its 30th year, the award is named after SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker.

Former Hawkeye Shonn Greene won the award in 2008, while Albert Young was a semifinalist in 2005. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor won last year’s award.

Ten semifinalists for the award will be announced in November and three finalists will be announced Nov. 20. The 2019 Doak Walker Award winner will be unveiled live Dec. 12 on ESPN, during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.