Signing Day Spotlight: DL

The Hawkeyes added two talented defensive linemen with their first two commitments in the class with Aaron Graves out of Iowa and Caden Crawford out of Kansas and then one more late in Chicago native Brian Allen Jr. who attends prep school in Connecticut.

In-state defensive lineman Aaron Graves gave the Hawkeyes the earliest commitment we have ever seen for football when he accepted their offer on the spot after a camp in June following his freshman year of high school. Since then, Graves has grown into a 6-foot-5, 270-pounder that will come in nearly college ready from day one.

A four-star prospect, Graves will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January and was named the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Iowa.

As a senior, Graves led Southeast Valley to a state championship, finishing the season with 63 tackles, 14 TFL, and 7.5 sacks. He is now in the midst of a busy winter season where he stars in both basketball and wrestling for Southeast Valley.

See highlights from Graves' senior year in the video below.