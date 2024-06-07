Between the attrition of graduation, the transfer portal and stars heading off for the NFL, the Iowa football program is going to be in need a few players to step up this coming season.

Becoming a regular contributor in the Big Ten doesn't happen overnight, and the Hawkeyes will need several of its players to make a leap forward before camp hits if they expect to contribute and help Iowa win in 2024.

Let's take a look at some of the Hawks who need to make the biggest jump this summer to benefit their squad, and themselves.