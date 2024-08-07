The long wait is almost over. Spencer Lee, a three-time Big Ten and NCAA champion, five-time All-American, and one of the best wrestlers to ever don an Iowa singlet, will finally make his Olympic debut in Paris on Thursday. Action in the 57 KG bracket (featuring Lee) is scheduled to get underway at 4:30 AM CT on Thursday, with Peacock set to air the on-mat action. Lee's wait at this Olympics has been significant -- the opening ceremony was over 10 days ago, back on July 26 -- though that wait pales in comparison to his wait to get to the Olympics. Competing for Olympic gold has been one of Lee's goals since he started wrestling, when he dominated the youth ranks and rolled through several age-level World Championships, claiming top honors as a cadet world champion in 2014 and a junior world champion in 2015 and 2016. It's been eight years since Lee took the mat with a chance to claim a gold medal at a top freestyle competition -- eight long years in which Lee became a Hawkeye legend and endured several serious knee injuries. At one time Lee had designs on competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo; then the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those Olympic Games for a year and injuries put Lee's career on pause. Two torn ACLs weren't enough to prevent Lee from winning a third consecutive national championship, but they were enough to keep him from vying for a spot on the U.S. team in Tokyo.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TcGVuY2VyIExlZSBwaW5zIFRob21hcyBHaWxtYW4gdG8gd2luIHRo ZSBzZXJpZXMgMi0wIGFuZCBiZWNvbWUgYSBOYXRpb25hbCBDaGFtcGlvbiEg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZXN0bGlu Z1RyaWFsczI0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j V3Jlc3RsaW5nVHJpYWxzMjQ8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+8J+TuiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BlYWNvY2s/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QHBlYWNvY2s8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82UTlIQlZt STF5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNlE5SEJWbUkxeTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBOQkMgT2x5bXBpY3MgJmFtcDsgUGFyYWx5bXBpY3MgKEBOQkNPbHltcGlj cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OQkNPbHltcGljcy9z dGF0dXMvMTc4MTczMjMzOTY0MDMwMzg5Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BcHJpbCAyMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Lee earned his spot in Paris with an impressive run of wins earlier this year. In April, Lee marched through the field at 57 KG at the Olympic Team Trials in State College, formally earning the 57 KG spot on the United States team by defeating former Iowa wrestler (and 2020 Olympic bronze medalist and 2021 World Champion) Thomas Gilman in two consecutive matches in the best-of-three finals. In May, Lee formally qualified the United States at 57 KG by mowing down the competition at the World Olympic Games Qualifier tournament in Istanbul, Turkey. Lee won four straight matches in Turkey, including three by technical superiority, to ensure the United States would be able to compete at 57 KG in Paris.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0pIWW80ZUdMYW9jP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

So Lee's Olympic wait will finally end on Thursday, when he takes the mat in Paris and begins his quest to earn an Olympic gold medal. To win a gold medal, Lee will need to win four matches. Here's how the schedule breaks down (all times CT): THURSDAY, AUGUST 8 4:30 AM: 57 KG first round matches begin

5:50 AM: 57 KG quarterfinal matches begin

11:15 AM: 57 KG semifinal matches begin FRIDAY, AUGUST 9 12:55 PM: 57 KG gold medal match (Delays tend to happen once the day's action gets underway, so consider all listed times somewhat approximate.)



THE FIELD

Top 8 Olympic Seeds 1) Rei Higuchi, Japan

2) Arsen Harutyunyan, Armenia

3) Meirambek Kartbay, Kazakhstan

4) Zelimkhan Abakarov, Albania

5) Aman Sehrawat, India

6) Wanhao Zou, China

7) Gulomjon Abdullaev, Uzbekistan

8) Gamal Mohamed, Egypt Unseeded Wrestlers Spencer Lee, United States

Darian Cruz, Puerto Rico

Roman Bravo-Young, Mexico

Diamantino Iuna Fafe, Guinea-Bissau

Aliabbas Rzazade, Azerbaijan

Vladimir Egorov, North Macedonia

Bekzat Almaz Uulu, Kyrgyzstan

Alireza Sarlak, Iran Yes, that is former Penn State standout Roman Bravo-Young competing for Mexico. He's one of the bigger wildcards in this bracket, both because he's unfamiliar to the other wrestlers at this weight and because he's cutting down to 57 KG (125.7 lbs) after spending his college career at roughly 60 KG (133 lbs).

THE BRACKET

On paper, Lee received a draw that could be very difficult. His opening match is against 6-seed Wanhao Zou of China. The good news is that Lee is familiar with Zou, having faced him at the World Olympic Qualifier tournament back in May. The bad news is that was Lee's toughest match so far this year and one he barely won (10-9). Post-Zou, Lee is slated to face the 3-seed (Kartbay) in the quarterfinals and the 2-seed (Harutyunyan) in the semifinals, if the seeds hold and there are no upsets. In fact, Lee could have to go through the 3-seed, 2-seed, and 1-seed (Higuchi) in consecutive matches in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to claim an Olympic gold medal in Paris. We'll see if there are any upsets that alter that path in reality, but the on-paper draw looks very formidable.

THE TOP CHALLENGERS

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1hnSWJ0SnRSWC1FP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Rei Higuchi, Japan

Zelimkhan Abakarov, Albania

Arsen Harutyunyan, ARM Lee (and the rest of the field) got a break when news broke a few days ago that Serbia's Stevan Micic, the defending World Champion at 57 KG and the pre-tournament top seed at the Olympics, would not be able to compete in Paris due to a knee injury. His absence should make the competition even more wide-open at this weight. Micic was not the only former World Champion in this field, though. Higuchi was a world champion at 61 KG in 2022 and suffered a narrow loss (7-4) to Micic in last year's World Championship final. He also has experience on the Olympic stage, winning a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Higuchi is a dynamic athlete on his feet, with explosive leg attacks, and he also has dangerous par terre offense on the mat, where he's capable of quickly chaining together exposures and ending a match. Abakarov, a former Russian who now competes for Albania, won a world championship at 57 KG in 2022, beating Micic and Gilman in the semis and final by a combined score of 13-3. While Abakarov doesn't have the same explosive offense that Higuchi possesses, he's extremely difficult to come back against. He excels at scoring early to build a lead and then using stingy defense to defend that lead. The good news for Lee is that based on how the bracket sets up, he would only have to wrestle one of Higuchi or Abakarov -- they're on the opposite side of the bracket from Lee. Harutyunyan, an Armenian wrestler, won bronze medals at the 2021, 2022, and 2023 World Championships and has wins over Zou (10-0), Micic (7-4), and Abakarov (5-2) and is the 2-seed in this bracket. He's clearly a talented wrestler with a real chance of making a deep run in this bracket. But he also suffered tech fall losses to fall into the bronze medal matches in 2021 and 2022, as well as a wild 16-14 loss to Higuchi in the quarterfinals in 2023. In other words, he's capable of conceding a lot of points in a hurry.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzJKaGVCNHBOM1pZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

THE OTHER THREATS

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2ltVUJWTnFqVFo0P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Meirambek Kartbay, Kazakhstan

Wanhao Zou, CHN

Aman Sehrawat, IND Kazakhstan's Meirambek Kartbay looms as a potential threat for Lee in the quarterfinals; he doesn't have any past World medals, but he did finish fifth at last year's World Championships and claimed a bronze medal at the 2024 Asian Championships.



PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzYxOFo4ZENTV0ZBP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Zou should be familiar to folks who have been following Lee's Olympic quest -- he's the wrestler who has given Lee the most difficulty this year. Zou, the top seed at the World Olympic Qualifier tournament, was the only opponent that Lee didn't defeat via technical fall at that event; Lee had to sweat a 10-9 decision against Zou. Zou jumped out to a 6-1 lead in that match, but Lee responded with a takedown and three leg laces to take a 10-6 lead into the break. Zou responded with a step-out point and another takedown to cut Lee's lead to 10-9 in the second period. Lee prevented him from scoring any more points, but Zou did finish the match on top of Lee on the mat.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TcGVuY2VyIExlZSBoYXMgYSBjbG9zZSBiYXR0bGUgd2l0aCBXYW5o YW8gWm91IG9mIENoaW5hIPCfh6jwn4ezIGJ1dCBnZXRzIHRoZSAxMC05IHZp Y3RvcnkgdG8gYWR2YW5jZSBhdCB0aGUgV29ybGQgT2x5bXBpYyBRdWFsaWZp ZXIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2d1SGhxRXlXbUEiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9ndUhocUV5V21BPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZsb1dyZXN0bGlu ZyAoQEZsb1dyZXN0bGluZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9GbG9XcmVzdGxpbmcvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODkyNjgxNDE5MzcyMjU3NjU/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDExLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Consistency has been Zou's issue, but he was a U23 champion in 2018 and finished in the Top 10 at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships. And Lee knows well how difficult he can be to overcome in a match after his experience in Turkey a few months ago. Sehrawat is one of the youngest wrestlers at the Olympics at only 21 years of age, but he already has gold medals at the U23 World Championship in 2022 and the Asian Championships in 2023. Sehrawat wrestles a high-pressure, high-tempo style and tries to wear down his opponents, though he's also shown some holes in his defense in neutral and on the mat.

THE ODDS

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZeKAmXZlIHVuZWFydGhlZCBtb3JlIE9seW1waWMgYmV0dGluZyBs aW5lIGZvciBQYXJpcy4gU3BlbmNlciBpcyBmYXZvcmVkIHRvIHdpbiBnb2xk IGJ1dCBIZWxlbiBpcyB0aGUgdW5kZXJkb2cuIFdoYXQgZG8geW91IHRoaW5r IGFib3V0IHRoZXNlIG9kZHM/IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9QYXJpczIwMjQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQYXJpczIwMjQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9RaWlueGhjUlk1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUWlpbnhoY1JZNTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGbG9XcmVzdGxpbmcgKEBGbG9XcmVzdGxpbmcpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRmxvV3Jlc3RsaW5nL3N0YXR1cy8x ODIwOTUxNzEyNzU4MjEwNjc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3Vz dCA2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Due to his relative lack of significant recent international competition -- Lee has spent much of the past few years rehabbing from several injuries -- Lee enters the Olympics as an unseeded competitor at 57 KG. That means that he could get drawn against anyone in the field in the opening round. Who he gets drawn against and where he gets placed in the bracket will also determine who his potential quarterfinal and semifinal opponents will be. Despite his lack of recent international competition and the potential for a grueling draw, Lee actually enters the Olympics as the betting favorite (-500), per DraftKings. That may reflect a bit of a U.S. bias on the part of DraftKings (a US-based service with primarily US-based customers), but it's also a reflection of Lee's tremendous ability. Lee doesn't have much experience to drawn on against the competitors at this weight -- but that lack of experience cuts both ways. Outside of Zou, they haven't experienced his crushing grip, his scrambling ability, or the considerable danger that comes from being under Lee on the mat. Lee is a difficult wrestler to prepare for in any circumstance, but even moreso when you've never faced him before.

THE BLUEPRINT FOR SUCCESS

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3