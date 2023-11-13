Former Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, Go Iowa Awesome has learned.

Petras, a senior, was declared out for the 2023 season after suffering a significant shoulder injury against Nebraska in 2022, and had spent the year as a student assistant on medical hardship as he recovered from surgery.

Iowa placing Petras on medical hardship opened up a scholarship for the 2023 season, but a player can't return from medical hardship at the school placing him on it* without his scholarship counting against NCAA limits — including retroactively.

*That part of the rule is necessary to keep teams from using medical hardship on otherwise healthy players to circumvent scholarship limit rules.

Petras entering the transfer portal indicates his intention to play college football again, so the one school where Petras would not be allowed to play football in 2024 is Iowa.