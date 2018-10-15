HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley has been named Big Ten Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week following Iowa's 42-16 win at Indiana. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten office. Stanley was named Walter Camp national Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday, and is also the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week by collegesportsmadness.com.

Stanley (6-foot-4, 242-pounds), is a native of Menomonie, Wisconsin (Menomonie High School). He completed 21-of 33 pass attempts against Indiana for 320 yards and six touchdowns. The scoring strikes covered 9, 28, 12, 11, 54, and 4 yards, and included five different receivers.

The six touchdowns tie Chuck Long for the second most in single-game history at Iowa. Long twice threw six touchdowns in a game, while the school record is seven (Chuck Hartlieb versus Northwestern, 1987). Saturday marked Stanley's 11th career multi-touchdown game, and his fourth straight. He has 14 touchdowns over the last four games, which ties for the most ever over a four-game stretch in school history (Long, 1985).

Stanley has four career 300-yard games, including three in his last four outings. Stanley has 41 career touchdown passes. He moved past Chuck Hartlieb (37) and C.J. Beathard (40) on Saturday to tie for No. 6 on Iowa's all-time list with Matt Rodgers (41). Stanley has 3,972 career passing yards, 11th all-time. For the season he has completed 108-174 attempts for 1,473 yards and 15 touchdowns, with five interceptions.

Stanley earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors previously for his play in the 44-41 overtime win at Iowa State in 2017.

Stanley is the fourth Hawkeye to conference accolades this season. Sophomore defensive end A.J. Epenesa was co-Defensive Player of the Week following Iowa's win over Iowa State. Junior defensive end Anthony Nelson earned the defensive honor for his play in Iowa's win at Minnesota, and defensive back Riley Moss was named Freshman of the Week for his play against the Gophers.

The Hawkeyes (5-1, 2-1) host Maryland (4-2, 2-1) Saturday in the annual Homecoming contest (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2).