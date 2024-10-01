IOWA CITY — Iowa's new-look women's basketball team will start the regular season short-handed, as senior guard Sydney Affolter recently underwent knee surgery and is expected to be out until early November, according to a news release from the University of Iowa on Tuesday afternoon. “This is an unfortunate setback for Sydney, but she will work hard during her rehab and is expected to make a full recovery,” said head coach Jan Jensen. “She has the support of her teammates and coaches, and we look forward to having a healthy Sydney back when she is given clearance from our medical staff.” Affolter averaged 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season, providing energy off the bench as well as spot-starting in postseason play after Molly Davis suffered what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury during the regular season finale against Ohio State. Affolter averaged 12.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a starter in those nine postseason games, and started 12 games altogether for the Hawkeyes last year.

Statistics almost do a disservice to Affolter's contributions to the team, though. Her hard-nosed defense and willingness to scrap for loose balls added the element of toughness the Hawkeyes needed around Caitlin Clark. Moreover, while Affolter won't be confused for the limitless Clark with her perimeter shooting, she did vastly improve her three-point shooting last season to a blistering 41.4% rate, after making less than 20% from behind the arc in her first two seasons as a Hawkeye. Affolter is also stepping into a leadership role this season with the young Hawkeyes, who lost five seniors and head coach Lisa Bluder from last season's team that made its second consecutive national championship game with Clark running the show. That exodus of talent hasn't stopped fans from packing Carver-Hawkeye Arena for another year, as Iowa recently announced it had once again sold out the season ticket allotment for the year.

