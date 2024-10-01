PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTVaVFkwSzZQNUwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Sydney Affolter Undergoes Knee Surgery, Returning in November

Adam Jacobi • Hawkeye Beacon
Publisher
@Adam_Jacobi
Publisher, editor and beat writer, Go Iowa Awesome.

IOWA CITY — Iowa's new-look women's basketball team will start the regular season short-handed, as senior guard Sydney Affolter recently underwent knee surgery and is expected to be out until early November, according to a news release from the University of Iowa on Tuesday afternoon.

“This is an unfortunate setback for Sydney, but she will work hard during her rehab and is expected to make a full recovery,” said head coach Jan Jensen. “She has the support of her teammates and coaches, and we look forward to having a healthy Sydney back when she is given clearance from our medical staff.”

Affolter averaged 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season, providing energy off the bench as well as spot-starting in postseason play after Molly Davis suffered what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury during the regular season finale against Ohio State. Affolter averaged 12.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a starter in those nine postseason games, and started 12 games altogether for the Hawkeyes last year.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

Advertisement

Statistics almost do a disservice to Affolter's contributions to the team, though. Her hard-nosed defense and willingness to scrap for loose balls added the element of toughness the Hawkeyes needed around Caitlin Clark.

Moreover, while Affolter won't be confused for the limitless Clark with her perimeter shooting, she did vastly improve her three-point shooting last season to a blistering 41.4% rate, after making less than 20% from behind the arc in her first two seasons as a Hawkeye.

Affolter is also stepping into a leadership role this season with the young Hawkeyes, who lost five seniors and head coach Lisa Bluder from last season's team that made its second consecutive national championship game with Clark running the show.

That exodus of talent hasn't stopped fans from packing Carver-Hawkeye Arena for another year, as Iowa recently announced it had once again sold out the season ticket allotment for the year.

TEAM IMPACT

Based on the announcement, Affolter should not miss much of the season, and as one of the most experienced members of the team in 2024-25, she should work her way back into the rotation without much difficulty. With only three games (home games against Northern Illinois and Toledo and Virginia Tech in Charlotte) scheduled for the first half of November, Iowa has the luxury of patience with Affolter's recovery process.

That said, proven depth on the wings is a luxury this team does not have, and the absence of Affolter's versatility will likely force Jensen and the Hawkeyes into some more limited looks in the early going — especially with defensive considerations in play.

Unless one of the several true freshmen can step up into earning starter minutes, here's what an Affolter-less starting lineup likely resembles going into the season:

G: Lucy Olsen

G: Kylie Feuerbach

G/F: Jada Gyamfi

F/C: Hannah Stuelke

C: Addison O'Grady

Junior guard Taylor McCabe, freshman center Ava Heiden and senior F/C AJ Ediger are the most likely rotation pieces on the roster, though competition should put most of the roster in the mix for minutes in the early going.

Still, there's no replacing a unique skill set or motor like Affolter's, and Iowa will miss her near-positionless versatility on both sides of the ball until her healthy return. Indeed, Jensen's crew is fortunate Affolter won't be out longer, as she figures to be a key contributor as the Hawkeyes keep their sights aimed high in 2024-25.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2lvd2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3N5ZG5leS1hZmZvbHRlci11bmRlcmdvZXMta25lZS1zdXJnZXJ5LXJl dHVybmluZy1pbi1ub3ZlbWJlciIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAg dmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07 IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVu IHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3Qg dmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6 bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBl bCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03 MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGaW93YS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3 cyUyRnN5ZG5leS1hZmZvbHRlci11bmRlcmdvZXMta25lZS1zdXJnZXJ5LXJl dHVybmluZy1pbi1ub3ZlbWJlciZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTAzJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0x JmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUg VGFnIC0tPgoKCg==