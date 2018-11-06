The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest team to offer Class of 2020 tight end Jonathan Odom from Tampa. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Odom, who is a teammate of Iowa commit Dane Belton at Jesuit High School, received the news from Iowa assistant coach Derrick Foster tonight.

"I am beyond happy about the offer," Odom told HawkeyeReport.com. "I love everything about their program and could definitely see myself playing there."

Odom has not yet visited Iowa City, but has heard a lot about the Hawkeyes from Belton and looks forward to seeing the campus for himself down the road.

"I’ve heard great things," said Odom. "I’ve been talking with my teammate, who is committed there, and I can’t wait to take a visit. The ways they use their tight ends I feel is tailor-made for me. They have something super special going on up there."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 6 for Odom as the Hawkeyes join Nebraska, Indiana, Duke, Vanderbilt, and Appalachian State on his list.

"I just thank God for giving me an opportunity like this," Odom said. "I am beyond blessed to be in the situation i am in right now. I feel like it’s kind of unreal. I am very grateful."