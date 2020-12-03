Receiving a preferred walk-on opportunity at the University of Iowa is something that Dowling Catholic tight end Andrew Lentsch is seriously considering.

"I was super excited when I got the preferred walk-on opportunity from Iowa."

Lentsch has garnered interest from the Hawkeyes for quite some time and has heavy praise for what he has seen.

"I really like the Iowa program," said Lentsch. "The way they play and how they develop players has always been really impressive."

One of the staff members has been the one that has been in touch with Lentsch the most.

"I have just been keeping in contact with Coach Niemann all fall."

Lentsch named the three other colleges that he is considering down the stretch as well.

"I am considering Iowa, UNI, Eastern Illinois, and SEMO."

Money versus a bigger school is something that Lentsch will look at before making the final call.

"It’s obviously great to have the scholarship and money for college, but at the end of the day, it has to be the right fit for you regardless of walk-on or scholarship."

Lentsch knows what will be the biggest factor in picking his future home.

"I think the biggest factor will just be where I feel most at home."

A decision is something that Lentsch hopes to make soon.

"I hope to decide in the next couple weeks."

Lentsch mentioned that being able to play for the Hawkeyes would be something he has thought about for quite some time.

"That would be a dream come true to be able to suit up for Iowa and be a part of that program."

His final season of high school football didn't end with another title but Lentsch was glad to get back on the gridiron.

"The season had its ups and downs," Lentsch said. "Obviously, the injury and loss in semifinals was a tough way to go out but overall, it was just great to be able to play with everything going on."

Lentsch is busy now with a winter sport and improving his football skills.

"I’m playing basketball this winter and still keeping up on lifting and football training."

There are a few areas of his game that Lentsch is focused to get better at during the off-season.

"I’m trying to improve my strength, speed, and agility."