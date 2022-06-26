TE Zach Ortwerth makes official visit to Iowa

Tight end Zach Ortwerth made his last official visit of the summer with a trip to Iowa City this weekend. For the 6-foot-5, 220-pound St. Louis native, it was his third time on campus and another opportunity to spend quality time with the coaches and players at Iowa.

"It was good to be back in Iowa City and meet with the coaches again," said Ortwerth. "I liked being around the players because then I get to see what they are like outside of football."

"Luke Lachey was my host and he talked about the tight end room, which helped me get a better picture of Iowa," Ortwerth said.

Ortwerth, whose father played football at Drake, also had a chance to catch up with the Iowa coaches this weekend, including new tight ends coach Abdul Hodge.

"Meeting with Coach Hodge and Coach Ferentz was great," said Ortwerth. "With Coach Hodge, we talked about how he can help develop me into a better tight end."

After making official visits to Iowa, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, and Minnesota this month, Ortwerth will likely start working on making a decision, but has not set a timetable just yet.

"I’m not sure on the exact time I’m going to decide," Ortwerth said. "I still have to talk to me parents and see where we stand."