Ten Uncommitted Out-of-State Prospects to Watch in 2024
High school football kicks of nationwide in just a few weeks. Along with some in-state prospects that will be on our radar, several 2026 and 2027 recruits outside of the state of Iowa look to be priorities for the Hawkeyes going forward.
Let's take a look at a few out-of-state prospects Hawkeye Beacon and Rivals will be keeping tabs on this fall..
If you're not a premium subscriber yet, you can read this -- and all of our premium content -- by taking advantage of our great new offer. New subscribers get their ENTIRE FIRST YEAR at 60% OFF. Limited time only. Don't miss it.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news