High school football kicks of nationwide in just a few weeks. Along with some in-state prospects that will be on our radar, several 2026 and 2027 recruits outside of the state of Iowa look to be priorities for the Hawkeyes going forward.

Let's take a look at a few out-of-state prospects Hawkeye Beacon and Rivals will be keeping tabs on this fall..

If you're not a premium subscriber yet, you can read this -- and all of our premium content -- by taking advantage of our great new offer. New subscribers get their ENTIRE FIRST YEAR at 60% OFF. Limited time only. Don't miss it.