The Hyball is a weekly basketball column. I lost my job last Tuesday. Was less bothered by this specific situation and more annoyed with having to pursue new employment in 2017, 2021, 2022, and, now 2023. As a creature of habit, driven by routine and somewhat averse to change, it is becoming too regular of a shock to the system. When you get laid off, people tend to react similarly to how they react to death. Are you OK? ... Was it expected? ... Yeah, yeah -- I'm good. Before I could even start to pick up the pieces, I remembered, the very next day, I had a flight booked to Raleigh, North Carolina, to visit my college roommate and attend a Duke men's basketball game. We went to high school together but got much closer during our time living in Slater and Hillcrest. Now? He's a doctor at Duke, and I'm an unemployed Business Development Manager in the energy industry who originally washed out as a sportswriter. This is why they say comparison is the thief of joy. Still, I was more than eager to see him and take my mind off real issues on the home front. When he picked me up from the airport, I planned to tell him about the job stuff right away. But then... it didn't happen. The vibes were just too good, too immediately. I tend to be an open book at best and over-sharer at worst, so ignoring the elephant in the room isn't typically in my nature. But you know what's more fun than talking about losing your job? Talking about literally anything else. Music, hoops, books, life. So we caught up, grabbed his kids from daycare, dropped them off with his wife, and about immediately after, headed to Cameron. This trip was damn near planned to the minute. The first word that comes to mind when seeing the outside of the stadium: concealed. Though I'd never attended a game prior to that night, I did once walk past it in the fall of 2021. My same friend was giving our Iowa crew a tour of Duke's campus, and he purposefully did not tell us when we were walking by Cameron until we already had. At that point, he turned our attention back, like "Yeah, that's it."

"That's It?" (Bobby Loesch)

At the time, assumed it was just some random university building. Like an old chapel or something. But no, that's where the magic happens. That's the spot. Two years later, I was ready to actually go in. The first thing I looked for as we walked back up, this time at night, was Krzyzewskiville... but, sadly, the Pitt Panthers did not bring out the Krzyzewskiville spirit; just a bunch of empty grass. Still, there was a sign. I mean, it's Duke -- of course there was a sign. A week later, he sent me a picture showing the tents out in full force.

Duke plays Miami on Saturday, so maybe The U is more of a draw. Walking into massive football venues like the Big House in Michigan or Beaver Stadium at Penn State, you immediately get lost in the vast sea of humanity and spectacle. Cameron is the exact opposite, in the best possible way. Seeing the more narrow scope of the stadium's interior, I immediately turned to my friend and asked about capacity. "Nine thousand." "Feels like four." For context, Carver's holds 15,500. Cameron would be the 13th largest stadium in the Big Ten, only in front of Northwestern and Rutgers (of course). If you've seen a Duke game on TV, you know the fans are right on the court, and that setup creates a hellish atmosphere. Once I wrapped my head around the diminutive size of the arena, my next thought was "How on earth does Duke ever lose here?" Guess we'd have to ask North Carolina that (I kid, I kid). Once the game started, the two of us snapped into Talkin' Basketball mode. Though I played my last organized game in fifth grade, I'm still a pickup regular and live and breathe hoops. Along with football, my former roommate played varsity basketball in high school, so I always love picking his brain about the game. When he has an opinion on something, it tends to feel less like an assertion and more like a statement of fact. We've watched countless games at Carver and always made a point to get together for at least one NBA finals game on TV, so being in Cameron, bucket list item and all, felt very natural. Had no idea Duke's sixth man Dereck Lively II was the No. 1 overall recruit from the class of 2022. At 7-1 and 220, he looked like a baby deer when he got into the game. Rangy and fluid, he definitely needs a little more time to develop. Still, he got his one dunk and electrified the crowd before eventually fouling out with 6 total points... in 12 minutes played. Also totally forgot Northwestern center Ryan Young was now a Blue Devil (starting!). That was a trippy revelation. Ditto for their new head coach being Jon Scheyer. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs like we did, so seeing him now leading Duke -- and being a year younger than us -- after the monolith that was the Coach K era made it all feel more human and less (unmerciful) godlike. Speaking of Coach K, we can't get through this column without at least a little eye rolling. Other than having the court and Official Sign Tent City named after him, he also has this banner hanging up:

It may not look like much, but remember: Cameron has a lot of banners. This one was a comparable size, if not flat out bigger, than Duke's national title banners. And of course in an area all to itself. My roommate also pointed out this was put up during his active coaching tenure. You remember, the one that ended with the farewell tour to end all farewell tours. So, you know, megalomaniacal psycho stuff. * * * My roommate -- love that I keep using this as an active term, like we still live together in the same state and don't both have mortgages now -- was not particularly bullish on Duke's chances as favorites with the 8.5 spread, so he recommended betting on Pitt prior to the game. The app didn't allow the wager, being in state, so I texted it in to a buddy back in Chicago. At halftime, Pitt was up 11, and I felt great having damn near 20 points to play with, but Duke of course came roaring back in the second half, and while it was enough to win the actual game, it was not enough to cover the spread. The 77-69 final meant the mighty Panthers edged out Vegas by a glorious .5 points. That one felt good.

It wasn't until we were eating dinner in downtown Durham an hour later that I realized I still hadn't told him about the job stuff. But that was mostly because, well, I hadn't really thought about it the entire time I'd been in the state. New places and hoops immersion tend to take my mind off my problems like very little else, so it's no wonder unemployment strife didn't stand a chance when the two forces combined. After being there for less than 24 hours, I flew back to Chicago around noon the next day, but not before suggesting we do this again for UNC next season. He was down, but now, a Dukie through and through, he had to point out the Tarheels had more of a "traditional stadium." Nothing like this.

The Hyball

“You know, the truth can be really powerful stuff. You’re not expecting it.”

Last Week

Iowa 81, Maryland 67: Ross linked already, but this literally was the only note I took down from the game, so no shame at all in posting again.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QRVJLISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FTZGdpeGhx WVkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BU2RnaXhocVlZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IENvZHkgSGlsbHMgKEBCeUNvZHlIaWxscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CeUNvZHlIaWxscy9zdGF0dXMvMTYxNDc1NjEzOTMzMzQ4 NDU0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE1LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

That's... that's the good stuff. Iowa vs. Northwestern:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PdXIgaG9tZSBnYW1lIHZzIE5vcnRod2VzdGVybiwgcHJldmlvdXNs eSBzY2hlZHVsZWQgZm9yIEphbnVhcnkgMTgsIGhhcyBiZWVuIHJlc2NoZWR1 bGVkIGZvciDwnZCT8J2QrvCdkJ7wnZCs8J2QnfCdkJrwnZCyLCDwnZCJ8J2Q mvCdkKfwnZCu8J2QmvCdkKvwnZCyIPCdn5HwnZ+PIPCdkJrwnZCtIPCdn5Yg 8J2QqS7wnZCmLiAo8J2QgvCdkJMpIPCdkKjwnZCnIPCdkIHwnZCT8J2QjS48 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3I1V2FheGlUOVMiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9yNVdhYXhpVDlTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgTWVu4oCZ cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChASW93YUhvb3BzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FIb29wcy9zdGF0dXMvMTYxNjExODYxOTA0MTE1MzAz MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

This Week

1/21 - Iowa at Ohio State: Went from, "Wait, tOSU isn't ranked?" to realizing they're on a five game conference losing streak, the first being a respectable two point loss to Purdue followed by Maryland, Minnesota, Rutgers, and Nebraska. For the life of me, I cannot find a point spread but could still see the Buckeyes being favored mostly due to playing at home.

Caitlin Corner

She's made better passes, but this one at the 4:08 mark is almost flippant as she airs it out to the corner through the double team. It's not perfect -- but it works.

Rafters Ring

Obligatory Michigan Section

Got handled by Maryland this week as the Wolverines continue their fade back to .500 in the Big Ten.

The Mini-Hybrid

1) Harbaugh back. Blah. 2) Day 1 Trevor. Ha.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5zYXQgYmVoaW5kIHRyZXZvciBmb3IgaGlzIGZpcnN0IGV2ZXIgY2xh c3MgYXQgY2xlbXNvbjxicj48YnI+YmVmb3JlIGNsYXNzIHRoYXQgYm95IHdh cyB3YXRjaGluZyBqYXNvbiB3aWxsaWFtcyBoaWdobGlnaHRzLCByaWdodCB0 aGVyZSBJIGtuZXcgaGUgd2FzIGdvbm5hIGJlIHRoYXQgZ3V5IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wRmxtMXV5aEVBIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcEZs bTF1eWhFQTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBqYWkgKEBqYWlwYmxhY2spIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFpcGJsYWNrL3N0YXR1cy8xNjE0 NDgwMjUwMjA0NzQxNjM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkg MTUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Bill Walton's Western Civilization

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWxsIFdhbHRvbiBoYXMgbm8gZmlsdGVyLCBvbmUgb2YgdGhlIGdy ZWF0ZXN0IGNvbW1lbnRhdG9ycyBldmVyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CaWxsd2FsdG9uP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQmlsbHdhbHRvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL09yZWdvbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I09yZWdvbjwvYT4gQXJpem9uYSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUDhqQmduWDl6dSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1A4akJnblg5enU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2luZyAtIEpCS0lNQlJPU18g KEBqYmtpbmdicm9zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pi a2luZ2Jyb3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTQ0Mjc4MTY2ODIyMjk3NjE/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

No Context College Basketball

Need this explained to me.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SYW5raW5nIHRoZSBCZXN0IFRvd25zIGluIElvd2E6PGJyPjxicj4x LiBJb3dhIENpdHkgPGJyPjIuIENsaXZlPGJyPjMuIERlY29yYWggPGJyPjQu IEFtZXMgPGJyPjUuIENlZGFyIEZhbGxzIDxicj42LiBOb3J0aCBMaWJlcnR5 PGJyPjcuIFNpb3V4IENlbnRlciA8YnI+OC4gUGVsbGE8YnI+OS4gIE5vcndh bGsgPGJyPjEwLiBDYXJyb2xsIDxicj4uPGJyPi4gPGJyPjU2LiBNYXJzaGFs bHRvd24gPGJyPi48YnI+Ljxicj4uPGJyPjk5LiBGZWRlcmFsIFByaXNvbiA8 YnI+Ljxicj4uPGJyPi48YnI+Ljxicj4xNzYuICBDbGFyaW5kYTwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IElvd2EgQ2hpbGwgKEBJb3dhQ2hpbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUNoaWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjEwNDczNTM2OTQxOTY1 MzEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Keeeeegs:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3cgZ29vZCBoYXMgS2VlZ2FuIE11cnJheSBiZWVuIGFzIGEgcm9v a2llPzxicj48YnI+NTMgcGxheWVycyBoYXZlIGF0dGVtcHRlZCAxMDArIHRo cmVlcyBzaW5jZSBEZWMuIDEuIE5vIG9uZSBpbiB0aGUg8J2RkvCdkZvwnZGh 8J2RlvCdkZ/wnZGSIPCdkZnwnZGS8J2RjvCdkZTwnZGi8J2RkiBpcyBzaG9v dGluZyBhIGhpZ2hlciBwZXJjZW50YWdlIHRoYW4gTXVycmF5ICg0OS41KS4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JJblBqUTNJYmQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9ySW5QalEzSWJkPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFsZXggS3JhbWVycyAo QGFsZXhrcmFtZXJzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Fs ZXhrcmFtZXJzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjEyODYyOTkwMDk2NzY0OTMzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

I've been obsessing the last few weeks on why this trio of dudes was at a grocery store together.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb3RzIG9mIGxvdmUgdG8geW91IFBhdHJpY2sgZm9yIHRoZSBqb3Vy bmV5IHlvdSBhcmUgb24gYW5kIHRoZSB3YXlzIHlvdSBhcmUgcHJpb3JpdGl6 aW5nIHlvdXIgaGVhbHRoIGFuZCB3aG9sZW5lc3MuIFlvdSBtYXkgbm90IHJl bWVtYmVyIHRoaXMgYmVjYXVzZSBpdCB3YXMgcmlnaHQgYmVmb3JlIENocmlz dG1hcywgYnV0IHlvdSwgeW91ciBkYWQgYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRlJlYnJhY2E/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZS ZWJyYWNhPC9hPiBtYWRlIG15IHNvbiYjMzk7cyBkYXkgYnkgc25hcHBpbmcg dGhpcyBwaWMgd2l0aCBoaW0uICBHbyBIYXdrcyEhISDwn5ak8J+SmyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUXJ3VVpXQnluciI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1Fyd1VaV0J5bnI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGF2ZSBMYXVnaGxpbiAoQExl ZnR5TGF1Z2hsaW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGVm dHlMYXVnaGxpbi9zdGF0dXMvMTYxMjU2NzQ2MTgyNzg1ODQzND9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3NJaG1OTDN3d0giPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zSWhtTkwzd3dIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vIENvbnRl eHQgQ29sbGVnZSBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAQ29udGV4dEZyZWVDQkIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29udGV4dEZyZWVDQkIvc3RhdHVz LzE2MTUxMjkyMjQzNzcxNjM3NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFu dWFyeSAxNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Wrapping It Up...

Even when you leave Iowa City, you can always find your way back to your people.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IQVdLRVlFUy48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0x1 a2FHXzU1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMdWthR181NTwvYT4g8J+k nSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pXaWVza2FtcDIxP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKV2llc2thbXAyMTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1h1SGhjVEJsT0UiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YdUho Y1RCbE9FPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pbm5lc290YSBUaW1iZXJ3b2x2ZXMg KEBUaW1iZXJ3b2x2ZXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VGltYmVyd29sdmVzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjE2Mjc5NDQyMzY3NjgwNTEyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==