The Hyball is a weekly basketball column.

Successful poet Drake once mused people would rather hear about what was or what will be than what is.

But that was in 2011, long before we knew about this era of Iowa women's basketball.

Now? I want to freeze time in this exact spot. Want this team to be the avatar for how all challenges are faced for the rest of my life. Want to soak in, savor, and, hell, sun this squad. They play indoors in the winter -- there is always room for more Vitamin D. Plus, then the sun could dry off the soak.

For what they've built, they deserve it all. A team of Sully Sullenbergers taking a perpetually deserved victory lap. Each new game, a celebration. Each new nugget of information about them, to be cherished.

Which is what made you, me, and everyone else the luckiest damn devils to see tht ESPN's Wright Thompson did a super profile on the Caitlin Clark era earlier this week. I read the whole thing Thursday and lost my mind, in the best possible way. Felt like I wrote down everything.

And I, uh, kinda did.

My Substack currently features 49 of the most amazing parts (yep, just 49), because there was no way it was getting narrowed down any further. The release of this piece reminded me of when Big Sean dropped the legendary "Control" in 2013. The mixture of "stop everything you are doing" combined with the moment in time it captured.

In what was considered the song's gold medal verse, new-ish rapper Kendrick Lamar stole most of the headlines by name dropping nearly every young artist in the game he was coming after, and though he got overshadowed on his own song, Big Sean's opening verse was wildly underrated and downright impeccable. In that way, he was the Kate Martin of the operation; one might be the best, but how good are they both together? (At the time, I compared him to Scottie Pippen.)

Here's what I wrote five months after two young MCs lassoed the world up with their lyrical onslaught: