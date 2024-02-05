The Iowa athletics department will hold a press conference to introduce Tim Lester as the Hawkeyes' new offensive coordinator on Tuesday, February 6 at 1:30 PM CT. After a way-too-long interview process and a tumultuous tenure as OC for Brian Ferentz, there will be plenty of questions for both Lester and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Some more important than others. What questions will folks be dying to hear the answers to next week?