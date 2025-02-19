PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Oregon (2025)

(Photo by © Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images)

WHO: Oregon Ducks (18-8, 7-8 Big Ten) WHEN: 7:30 PM CT (Wednesday, February 19, 2025) WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA) TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz) RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen) MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile ONLINE: foxsports.com/live FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN LINE: Oregon -1.5 (total of 160.5) KENPOM: Oregon -1 (51% chance of winning)

Iowa returns home from last week's East Coast road trip for a homestand against the Pacific Northwest corner of the Big Ten's new additions: Oregon tonight and Washington on Saturday. The Ducks started Big Ten play well, going 5-3 in league action over the first month of the season. A stretch of four road trips in five games knocked the Ducks out of that winning rhythm, though, as they lost five straight games from January 25 to February 8. The Ducks rebounded last week, though, taking a pair of home games against Northwestern and Rutgers. Now they're back on the road, facing Iowa tonight and Wisconsin on Saturday. Overall Oregon is 3-4 in Big Ten road games, tough they've lost their last four trips. Of note: there's a "Student Palooza" event at CHA tonight, with $2 draft beer and $2 soft pretzels being available for students before the game.

PROJECTED IOWA STARTING LINEUP

There's a little good news for Iowa's lineup options for tonight's game -- after missing Sunday's game against Maryland, both Riley Mulvey (illness) and Drew Thelwell (ankle injury) are expected to be available for this game.

PROJECTED OREGON STARTING LINEUP

PREVIEW

The Ducks rank respectably in offensive (36th) and defensive efficiency (48th) at a national level, but they've been below-average in league play in both categories. The Ducks are 13th in the Big Ten in offensive efficiency and only slightly better (11th) in defensive efficiency. Oregon has been below average in getting to the line (13th in free throw rate and offensive rebounding rate, grabbing only 27.6% of their misses) and average in effective FG% (51.6%, 9th) and protecting the ball (9th in turnover rate). When it comes to shooting, the Ducks have been below-average at converting 2-point attempts (50.8%, 13th) and average at making 3-pointers (35.2%, 8th). On defense, the Ducks have managed to turn a few of their offensive weaknesses into strengths -- they don't let opponents get to the free throw line often (6th in free throw rate) or collect missed shots (6th in offensive rebound rate). They're 8th in the league in blocking shots (9.7% of opponent possessions, 8th), mostly because 7-foot big man Nate Bittle averages two blocks per game. They're not otherwise particularly good at contesting shots, as they rank 12th in effective FG% defense (53.2%) and have allowed opponents to make 52.6% of their 2-point tries (9th) and 36.2% of their 3-point efforts (13th). Their biggest defensive strength has been generating steals (9.7% of opponent possessions, 5th), but Iowa has been the best team in league play at avoiding turnovers this season.

