Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 28, 2025
Transfer Portal Target Breakdown: Cade Tyson
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough

Over the weekend, Iowa basketball hosted North Carolina transfer forward, Cade Tyson for an official visit, a source told Hawkeye Beacon. The former Belmont sharpshooter is back in the portal for a second time.

In Transfer Portal Target Breakdown, we'll dive into Tyson's basketball resume, how he'd fit with the Hawkeyes, Iowa's primary competition to land him and more.

Don't miss access to articles like this, and many others at Hawkeye Beacon. Sign up today promo code B1G3F, and get three months FREE. Much more transfer portal news with basketball and football, offseason buzz, recruiting and more to come. Don't miss out, limited time only. Sign up HERE or click the graphic.

Sign up by clicking the graphic. Limited time only.
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In