Transfer Portal Target Breakdown: Cade Tyson

Over the weekend, Iowa basketball hosted North Carolina transfer forward, Cade Tyson for an official visit, a source told Hawkeye Beacon. The former Belmont sharpshooter is back in the portal for a second time.
In Transfer Portal Target Breakdown, we'll dive into Tyson's basketball resume, how he'd fit with the Hawkeyes, Iowa's primary competition to land him and more.
Don't miss access to articles like this, and many others at Hawkeye Beacon. Sign up today promo code B1G3F, and get three months FREE. Much more transfer portal news with basketball and football, offseason buzz, recruiting and more to come. Don't miss out, limited time only. Sign up HERE or click the graphic.