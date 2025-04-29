Iowa Football Post-Spring Depth Chart Projections: Offense

Following Iowa's Music City Bowl loss to Missouri in January, we released a way-too-early projected depth chart for the Iowa offense. Following spring ball and several portal additions to the roster, the picture has become a little bit clearer for the Hawkeyes and what things will look like come August 30 against Albany.

Let's take a look at who we expect to start for the Iowa offense in the fall and who has the potential to contend for those spots when fall camp rolls around, now that spring has come to a close.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.