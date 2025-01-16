Premium content
Three Positions Iowa May Need in the Spring Transfer Portal Window
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Iowa addressed some major needs in winter portal window. Between the additions of Mark Gronowski and Hank Brown, the quarterback room has improved drastically. The addition of speed to the receiving corps with Sam Phillips is vital. Bringing in Jonah Pace and Bryce Hawthorne at defensive tackle are a major win for the depth of the defensive line.

With the winter window closed and much of the transfer activity having died down, it appears the Hawkeyes are done making moves in the portal -- for now.

The portal will open once again in April, and Iowa will have a few more positions to add. Let's take a look at what other pieces the Hawkeyes may need for the 2025 season.

